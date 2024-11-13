We can start with the “weight” of the air for the entire planet. Feel free to grab your own numbers!

Using Brave AI:

“… based on the Earth’s surface area and atmospheric pressure, the total amount of “atmosphere” there is an atmospheric volume of about 5.15 x 10^18 cubic meters.

Using a “computer modelled” constant “global” CO2 parts per million of 427, and the average molecular weight of CO2 (44 g/mol) – (compared to average molecular weight of air of 29 g/mol), we can estimate the “weight” of CO2 in the atmosphere as:

“427 ppm (CO2) x 5.15 x 10^18 cubic meters (atmospheric volume) x 28.97 g/mol (average air molecular weight) / 44 g/mol (CO2 molecular weight) ≈ 3.23 x 10^12 metric tons of CO2.”

3.23 trillion tones of CO2 in the earth’s atmosphere (out of around 7,560 trillion tons total atmosphere in the world,

The general claim is that CO2 emissions by mankind are around 37 billion metric tonnes a year (using dodgy computer models and assumptions for estimates).

37 billion tonnes annual emissions (US around 5 billion of those) out of 3.23 trillion “naturally occurring” CO2 = 1.1% of the total CO2 in the world.

The claim is that “Annual global CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion and cement production are around 10.7 Petagrams of Carbon (Pg C) per year, with a projected limit of 12-15 Pg C per year by 2050.”

So, a 26% increase from 10.7 Pg to a mid-point of 13.5 Pg results in an increase n global average temperatures of 1.5 degrees C over the next 25 years. Zero point zero six degrees a year – I am thinking that there is an equal chance of global cooling in that time!

Pesky petagrams! They are the next step up from millions, billions, and trillions.

“A 1.5°C (2.7°F) warming above 1880 levels is projected by 2050, according to one snippet.”

From this global average temperature starting point, taken from here:

“The year 2023 was the warmest year since global records began in 1850 at 1.18°C (2.12°F) above the 20th century average of 13.9°C (57.0°F). “

The “globe average temperature” – whatever that means (in cities, in rural areas, a “global” surface area average including deserts, jungles, ice caps, mountain ranges, and the oceans? Or mostly cities?

No mention of the impact of Hunga Tonga, or other volcanic activity!

“The petagram is a multiple of the unit gram (g) for mass & weight. The International System of Units (SI) defines the prefix peta (P) as a factor of 10¹⁵ or 1000000000000000. Per this definition, one petagram is 10¹⁵ grams. The petagram is represented by the symbol Pg.”

We know that the devices measuring temperatures are bogus, placed in urban areas that once were rural – that the urban areas are warmer at night, thus lifting the average 24 hour temperature by referencing the higher overnight temperatures – that is, where devices haven’t broken down with missing “readings” being simulated by “models”, not real data.

This fraud is likely even worse in lesser developed countries, yet it remains a key input to climate models. Garbage in, garbage out.

Here are a few bullet points on the carbon cycle from Brave AI:

“Natural Processes

1. Photosynthesis: Plants, algae, and some bacteria absorb CO2 from the atmosphere during photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as a byproduct. 2. Respiration: Organisms, including plants and animals, release CO2 as a byproduct of cellular respiration. 3. Ocean Uptake: The oceans absorb CO2 from the atmosphere through chemical reactions and biological processes, such as phytoplankton growth and decomposition. 4. Weathering: Carbonate rocks and minerals react with water and oxygen to release CO2, while silicate rocks weather to form carbonates, removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Anthropogenic Emissions

1. Fossil Fuel Combustion: Burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas) for energy releases massive amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. 2. Land Use Changes: Deforestation, land degradation, and agricultural activities release stored carbon into the atmosphere. 3. Industrial Processes: Cement production, steel manufacturing, and other industrial processes also emit CO2.

Carbon is somehow assumed to be an inevitable consequence of the transformation of a gas, CO2, into an element, C for carbon. Presumably the O2 (Oxygen) is desirable and won’t cause any problems.

Brave may have numbers somewhere on the outputs and inputs of each CO2 factor, but just the world’s trees – ignoring grasslands and other plants, exhalation by animals, and ocean “acidification”, trees absorb twice as much CO2 as mankind emits.

In a sane world, any destruction and clearing of forests and jungles would require replanting in a more manageable form on site or elsewhere in the world. (Greening of the deserts, for example!).

Regular readers will recall that I consider the electricity output from wind and solar renewables should be free, barring maintenance and depreciation costs. The devices have already been bought and paid for with tax dollars, now households and businesses are being charged again in the form of much higher electricity prices.

Out of interest, I have still not received a reply from my email to IEA asking for a reconciliation of a 3-dollar price for 3,000 MWH in ach natural gas futures contract (of 10 billion BTU) v the charge to US household average price of 15 bucks per KWh!

