Whether the madness gripping governments around the world is best described as a Cult, a bureaucratic swamp, blob or the “deep state”, it is a reflection of “regulations” that force compliance with a Marxist/socialist/communist desire to micro-manage every aspect of human life, by bypassing man-made and natural laws.

Human life that proponents of the Cult, nihilistically regard as an infection that must be, at the very least dominated, and at worst, reduced to a “manageable tumour”.

The tactics of the Cult in its “anti-human” war are to target the weak – the elderly, the poor and the inform. The Cult views these unfortunates as “useless eaters” that cannot afford the prices for food, energy and healthcare that the Cult imposes.

Let’s examine the three-legged stool on which the Cult attacks humanity in the developed world.

Immigration

The US has let in tens of millions of beggars from almost every country on the planet. These are people that escape the hardships of their countries of origin. There is a large proportion of young male criminals fleeing prosecution for violent crimes. They are not the best people and are usually tied to criminal gangs.

Criminals prey on the weak – they are the easiest targets. Women and the elderly. They also, largely, compete in the areas of the most poverty – displacing the existing poor and disadvantaged, adding to social security safety nets – and resident gangs using even worse, more violent tactics,

The US has seen an influx of somewhere between 30 and 40 million of these itinerant beggars over the decades – mostly into cities.

The EU and the UK have seen similar influxes of migrant beggars seeking “free shit and opportunity”.

The UK has just released migration figures for the year to June 2024.

What is the UK's current net migration and what does it mean?

“Net migration is the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country. A total of 1.2 million people are estimated to have arrived in the UK in the year to June 2024, while 479,000 are likely to have left.”

How many of those 479,000 leavers ran productive enterprises that paid taxes and employed people? How many of those “estimated” 1,2 million are drawing welfare of some sort?

What has been the increase in demand for food and energy by the (legal and illegal “estimated” net 720,000 people arriving – how many years has this been going on?

A long time and projected to continue – scamdemic notwithstanding:

Net migration to the UK

How many immigrant beggars are there in the UK, sucking the fiscal life blood from the economy? Much like the US, no-one knows except the government – via direct payments in welfare costs and transfer payments to local authorities for housing, health, education, clothing, food etc – and the government is keeping that a closely held secret.

Why would the government tell the people how much of their taxes are being wasted on immigrant beggars, whilst it abolishes heating payments to the elderly and runs a massive fiscal deficit that demonstrates its inability to live with the means of the country to pay for it?

Same for the EU and the US.

The immigrant beggars are just one tool used by Moloch and his Cult. And the supply of beggars is (almost) limitless.

From 2010:

Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs

Perhaps the UK has 2 million immigrant beggars that cost around 25,000 pounds each = compared to 10 million costing 100,000 dollars each in the US.

A trillion bucks a year for the US and 50 billion pounds in the UK. Laughably, the UK also spends around 10 billion pounds a year on overseas aid - on the countries of origin of these immigrant beggars. This money should instead be spent on sending these beggars back where they came from – OR – to the first “safe” country they crossed into on the way to the UK (or US) AS PER INTERNATIONAL LAW.

The immigrant beggars are worsening the climate, taking food and further bankrupting the nation(s). The solution is obvious.

Which brings us to “climate change” and “net zero” policies that are insane, unnecessary and, as per the Cult’s tactics – designed to further impoverish the poor, the elderly and the sick.

As with the mass trafficking of beggars, the Cult is succeeding in its am to create misery,

Western nations are already drowning in mountains of debt from previous useless, vote buying socialist policies.

COP29 pledged 300 billion dollars a year by 2940 for the begging countries in their own domiciles. Money that the west does not have, and the developing countries do not need, for the fake “climate crisis”. India particularly thinks that 300 billion a year is not enough – India is a nuclear power with a space program that includes a maned landing on the moon.

There is no climate crisis. The Cult has perpetrated a fraud that predates the scamdemic,

There is no “science” behind the models used by the U IPCCC. It ignores massive natural events like Hunga Tonga:

Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM

And facts are rewritten in Orwellian style to fabricate narratives that are patently false and distorted.

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the "climate crisis" mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger

The hypocrisy of “saving the planet” is evidenced in the push for EV’s that use lithium-ion batteries.

The truth about how EV's destroy the planet – share this with all the "net zero" freaks who drive them and governments that want to mandate them.

A 1,000 lb battery contains little lithium but requires the mining of 500,000 lbs of rock containing metal ores and minerals.

A milliohm EV’s? 500,000,000 tons of rock – all of which require hydrocarbons, chemicals and lots of water to process.

Even if half of Earth’s around 1.5 billion (1.474 billion according to Brave AI) vehicles (including cars, trucks, and SUVs) – carbon dioxide emissions would only fall by 10%,

750 million EV’s would require the mining of 374 TRILLION tons of rock – and ha is assuming that rock contains sufficient amounts of graphite, aluminum, nickel and copper and there is sufficient water and chemicals.

All to be processed using vast amounts of hydrocarbons like coal, gas and oil.

Now factor in the demand for the same volume of materials and chop down forests and destroy arable land in order to replace hem with forests of wind turbines – onshore and offshore – and plantations of solar panels. Then there’s the thousands of miles of transmission lines and other infrastructure necessary to transmit the electricity to people’s homes.

Destroying the planet via terraforming.

All so he “smug” well-off people that can afford EV’s ca pretend they are “green”. Think of Norway and Australia exporting their fossil fuels to India and China whilst Norway and Australia claim to be following a “net zero” agenda.

Hypocrites, but ardent followers of the Cult of Moloch.

Let’s not forget headlines like these for the “renewable” energy generators.

Golden eagle killed by wind turbine strike on Scottish territory in first case of its kind

Or these:

Why are so many whales washing up dead on east-coast beaches?

Necropsy On Dead Minke Whale That Washed Up On…

“Net Zero” policies are based on scientific fraud. They have doubled and tripled the cost of energy and food that take the lion’s share of the budgets of the poor, the elderly and the sick. The “useless eaters”.

A victory for the Cult of Moloch and its proponents.

Which brigs us to the last leg of the three legged (literal) “stool” of the Cult,

“Vaccines”.

The Cult succeeded beyond its wildest dreams over the scamdemic. Injecting 5.6 billion healthy people with almost 14 billion experimental, modified mRNA, viral vector and “traditional” injections.

All scammed because of a useless “calibrated to old flu” RT-PCR test that only detected the presences of the “old flu” in 700 million people around half of whom have been “infected” twice, many three or four times after “immunisation”.

All the non-pharmaceutical interventions that made humanity perform like chimps at a circus.

Moloch laughs at the idiocy and gullibility of humanity.

Leading members of the Cult are in the WEF – but also exist in various Foundations, supranationals, like the UN, and “gatherings”.

They are anti-human nihilists that regard humanity – especially the bottom 90% - as “useless eaters”. Their policies especially target the elderly, the infirm and the poor for erasure from existence by forcing them into a world of deepening misery,

Democracies need to roll-back all the policies of the Cult and excommunicate its followers from civilised society.

And it’s not stopping. The rush to abandon the meat, dairy and plant infrastructure that has played an integral of humanity’s progress – using hydrocarbons – is under threat from Cult members across the world.

In case you missed it:

C40 Cities - A global network of mayors taking urgent climate action

The mayors of these cities – elected with tiny minorities of the electorate – are implementing the wishes of the Cult as we speak,

“C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.”

Every vote counts in every jurisdiction – from school boards to general elections – otherwise Moloch wins.

Rolling back every single policy of the Cult will result in more happiness for humanity – abandon “renewables”, expel immigrant beggars and abolish unsafe and ineffective “vaccines” is a start,

Then there’s all the DEI, CRT, 1619, reparations, transgender extremism and assisted suicide crap so loved by the ignorant and racist members of the Cult,

Let optimism flourish and leave the pessimism to the mentally challenged, like Grata,

Onwards!!!

