Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

Labour “won” 63% of the Parliamentary seats on offer by securing just 20% of the eligible vote.

It has no mandate to govern.

Despite this, the Labour party continues to plunge the country ever deeper into Marxist madness. Hiding that madness and pretending expertise by using the vocabulary of capitalism and its structures and devices. – whilst pretending that they do not believe that all capital is theft, and money is meaningless to them.

The expansion of “Non-Crime Hate Incidents” (NCHI’s) are the latest manifestation.

There are 250,000 NCHI’s on the books already – and more are planned.

The return of non-crime hate incidents | Freddie Attenborough | The Critic Magazine

“In 2014, the College of Policing came up with the concept of the NCHI in its Hate Crime Operational Guidance (HCOG). As defined in this document, an NCHI is any incident perceived by the victim or any bystanders to be motivated by hostility or prejudice to the victim based on a ‘protected’ characteristic (race or perceived race, religion or perceived religion, and so on).”

“A Home Office source said: “The Home Office has committed to reverse the decision of the previous government to downgrade the monitoring of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate, at a time when rates of those incidents have increased.”

There are around 270,000 self-identifying Jews in the UK and around 3 million Muslims. I wonder what proportion of NCHI’s of the current 250,000 are by one sect against the other. Seems like open season on antisemitism! (Aren’t both Jews and Arabs Semitic races?)

Of course, journalists that speak their minds are subject to dawn calls by the police for tweets dating several years ago and because there is no crime, there is no trial and no opportunity to clear your name – ahead of a diligent employer doing rigorous background checks. No chance to face your accuser or have the NCHI removed – it’s a permanent mark in your record.

Non-crime hate incidents are out of control | The Spectator

In another example of Marxist thinking, the Labour “government” has created an organisation called NESO - National Energy System Operator – to be its (electric) vehicle for propaganda (and shelf company) purposes. It has already received taxpayer dollars (pounds) to take some electricity grid assets and also to prepare a 2030 report on how to electrify the country with renewable energy. Damn the cost to the taxpayer and the household payers of electricity bills. The assets were taken from National Grid for 630 million pounds – an illegal, compulsory, non-compete purchase.

What is NESO? - Energy Trust

“The UK recognises an urgent need to transition to clean, sustainable power. In a step towards this goal, the government have created the National Energy System Operator (NESO), a new publicly owned body designed to revolutionise the way we manage our energy networks.”

What drivel. Neither the Labour Party or its creation, NESO, represent “the UK” and the expression “designed to revolutionise the way we manage our energy networks” completely obfuscates the effects of the “revolution” to seize agricultural land and cover it with massively expensive and ugly wind turbines and solar panels that cost households huge energy bills.

NESO has one agenda, and it’s not cost. Remember that a single natural gas futures contract has 3,000 MWH of electricity - 1,000 MWH after “leakage” in the electricity generating process and costs under 3 dollars – compared to the UK household electricity price (which is a mix from all sources including renewables) of 24.5 pence per kWh – 30.9 US cents per kWh – or a massive mark-up to 309 dollars per MWH – compared to the 3 dollar “raw material” production cost.

I have shown elsewhere that a couple of natural gas fired power stations cost around 500 million bucks and produce the same energy output as massive offshore wind turbine “farms” that cost ten times that. The offshore wind turbine production output is intermittent and loses at least 70% of its “carded” output. Natural gas is reliable and is “always on”.

That is, reduce farm output and increase electricity bills that are already five times the rice of hydrocarbon – fossil – fuels. That is not “revolutionary” or “progressive” – it’s “devolutionary” and “regressive”!

The same “nudge” tactics employed during the C19 scamdemic are being employed against farmers.

More details emerge of the UK’s implementation of WEF and UN plans to discriminate against farms, inherited wealth and ICE vehicles

“By now, we are all aware of the plans of the mad scientists and billionaires to cover (CO2 absorbing) pasture and crop land with onshore wind turbines and solar plants. We are also aware of the intent to remove livestock – cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens – so that we ear bugs and ay land not polluted with solar panels and wind turbines is returned to nature for “rewilding”. We have seen how, in the UK, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is a huge sponsor of wind turbines that kill birds.”

Famers are now subject to capital gains and inheritance tax on the unrealised gains of their farms when they die and pass on their farms to their children. Their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are going to be taxed as cars not machinery, further imposing a cash flow charge.

Farmers forced to sell land for roads and HS2 to receive less after capital gains tax raid

UK farmers forced to cut food production to stay viable, warns NFU

“Terrible harvest and falling subsidies force businesses to embrace greener alternatives, says Tom Bradshaw”.

Nudge, nudge.

See how it dovetails with “Net Zero”, cow farts and “electrification”?

The temptation of farmers to “walk off the land” are intense. Selling out to solar panel and onshore wind turbine developers – at cheap land prices is an enormous nudge.

Leasing the land may appear attractive – schemes are offered countries like Australia where farmers receive 11,000 dollars an acre, compared to the million bucks per wind turbine paid to these operators by the Australian government. When they breakdown, catch fire or become uneconomic, the farmer is left with the clean-up bill as the operators “walk off the land”.

Nudge, nudge!

And more from the “cradle to miserable “cradle to miserable nanny” state.

The Marxist Labour clowns are pushing their agenda of brain washing and child-grooming with “climate change” and “identity politics” into schools, but they have not forgotten pension funds and are now also expanding into the investments of pension plans.

Pensions Investment Review: interim report, consultations and evidence - GOV.UK

“The Chancellor announced the Pension Investment Review’s interim report on 14 November 2024. This puts forward proposals to deliver a major consolidation of the UK pension system and seeks to unlock billions of pounds of new investment for the UK economy and boost returns for savers. “

For “unlock billions of pounds” read “force investments in UK companies burdened by higher taxes and fewer opportunities than are available OUTSIDE the UK.

There are three consultation papers.

In this one:

“Pensions Investment Review: Unlocking the UK pensions market for growth - GOV.UK

“… enable transfers without consent into either a trust-based or contract-based arrangement and would aid the shift to fewer, larger schemes.”

This paper makes a terrifying underlying assumption here:

“Pension fund investment in domestic markets has the potential to support stronger economic growth and capital market development. This will vary according to the type of asset being invested in and factors such as the extent of investor demand in those markets.”

This will cause the forced repatriation of overseas assets in pension funds and into poor performing UK assets. If the investment environment in the UK was favourable, pension funds would know it and would hold higher weightings in UK equities and bonds. A crap and rapidly worsening environment (more taxes) for investments in the UK is not a good place to invest. Even companies based in the UK know this and these listed UK companies invest overseas, NOT in the UK.

This is an example of how the Marxist mind works. “Everything you have been doing for decades is wrong – you need government control by unqualified, inexperienced and ignorant government bureaucrats!”,

Here’s another consultation paper:

Pensions Investment Review: Unlocking the UK pensions market for growth - GOV.UK

The drafters of these consultation papers appear to have no concept of the fungible nature of investments and how UK companies operate globally.

They also have no concept of risk-adjusted returns after fees or the enormous amount of work that is done to stay competitive in the modern world.

Any investor has to define liabilities, examine available POSSIBLE returns, risks and costs and construct a portfolio that meets the liabilities within a risk tolerance.

Here’s some reporting:

Gov’t reveals plan to boost consolidation in UK pensions market

Along the lines of the government creating NESO, large fund managers have canvassed the government for extra fees. You have to read between the lines to get to the influence of large investment managers seeking the assets of smaller competitors.

“Chancellor Rachel Reeves and pensions minister Emma Reynolds have previously made it clear they believe the key to unlocking investment is to have fewer but larger pension schemes. “

“These, coupled with a focus on lower costs in the sector, have reduced returns for investors and prevented investment in more ‘productive’ assets such as private equity, it is claimed. “

Ah yes, “private equity” that has fees similar to the “2% flat fee and 20% of excess returns over cash” compared to 0.25% to 0.5% for global equities.

The term “risk” is conspicuously absent from the top-level parts of the papers. It is as if risk is not a significant factor! The analysis has to be “risk-adjusted returns after all costs”!

