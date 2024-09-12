Prior to the debate I posted this:

(100) A few questions that won’t be posed to the candidates in the POTUS debate tomorrow at 9 pm ET (substack.com)

Immediately after the debate, I posted this:

Knee jerk reaction to the fake debate – Harris wants to build 3 million homes for 12 million criminal migrant beggars and give them 25,000 bucks because they are “first time buyers” (substack.com)

Regular readers will be familiar with my view that what ails the US, and the developed world are the three legs of a global stool of evil that supports the evil seat of the “Cult of Moloch”.

First, there is the insanity of “net zero” and the flawed science enshrined in “climate change”, second, the human trafficking of beggars and thieves deserting their own countries to further bankrupt the already stressed fiscal systems of the US, EU and UK, destroying the fragile social fabric of welfare ad crowd out resources belonging to those less fortunate, and lastly, there is the increase of double digit increase in the death rate of Americans since the scamdemic started that has not returned to 2018/19 levels that has, so far, caused more than two million extra deaths of those 4 and a half years.

Trump failed to mention his new BFF, Bobby Kennedy, who will develop an export and effective policy for the health of Americans!

With that in mind, let’s check out the economic policies that Harris blurted out that Trump should have destroyed.

First, the plan to build 3 million homes in the next five years (600,000 a year) – each of these homes will have to be “green” and will have to built on land currently in use. As with the UK’s Labour government policy to build 150,000 homes a year for five years, this is straight out of the Marxist play book. Note the UK has a quarter of the US population and intends to build a quarter of the homes over the next five years of its term. Smacks of a Marxist cartel, doesn’t it?

Housing starts in the US were down 8.5% in 2023 (according to Brave) with 1.5 million new home starts (seasonally adjusted). So, a 40% increase in the annual rate of new homes. The average price was 511,000 bucks.

· Average sales price of new homes sold in the United States from 1965 to 2023 (in 1,000 U.S. dollars): o 2023: $511.1 o 2022: $540.0 o 2021: $464.2 o 2020: $391.9 o 2019: $383.9

Let’s make a heroic assumption that the 3 million “green” new homes will cost just 400,000 bucks and that the work force and materials are available AND that this 40% increase in supply, forced by the Marxists will not result in massive leaps in labour and material costs.

400,000 bucks’ times 3 million new homes over 5 years will cost taxpayers ONE POINT TWO TRILLION bucks. And that’s before any account of the knock-on effects of prices in the overall economy.

Again, according to Brave, there are 8 million Americans employed in the home construction sector, maybe to increase the labour force to build the new homes, a further 3 million workers are required. The average wage of a construction worker is around 50,000 bucks a year. You would think this would have to go up as a shortage of skilled builders ensues.

By now you should be wondering where this new labour force is going to come from and who is going to go into these new homes. Think about those 10 million criminal invaders and then think about quality.

Next up, the plan to provide 50,000 bucks to anyone to start a small business. Let’s ballpark that 10 million people) at least half of whom are criminal immigrants) will apply for this gift. After all, banks would not provide the money and there must be all sorts of potential “woke” enterprises that are just chomping at the bit to “go woke, go broke”, right?

10 million times 50,000 bucks = 5000 billion dollars – it’s only money ad it is not the Marxists, it is American taxpayers.

Don’t forget those 10 million criminal invaders – 90% of which are of working age!

This is where objectivity meets insanity – a lost opportunity by Trump to rip the cackling walrus ad her Marxist focus group lunacy.

What small businesses are likely to represent unique, sustainable and profitable “new ideas” that do not crowd UT existing businesses? The vast majority of “new ideas” will not be new at all, ad will have already been tried and failed. The propensity for fraud will be immense – it will be viewed as a gift by criminal “entrepreneurs”.

Now imagine the bureaucracy that must be created to support this program. How many federal civil servants will be needed to oversee 10 million start-ups? Maybe a bank officer overseeing a loan portfolio of small business loans could handle, what, 500 loans at a time?

A federal small business loan department would require 20,000 bureaucrats each costing 100,000 bucks a year in salary plus health and pension benefits – another 2 billion a year. We all know how Fauxcohantas Elizabeth Warren and her A Comprehensive Agenda to Boost America’s Small Businesses | Elizabeth Warren

From Brave:

“While the SBA is designed to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, there have been allegations of corrupt practices within the organization.

· Lack of Transparency: Some critics argue that the SBA’s decision-making processes and grant allocations are not transparent enough, making it difficult to track and monitor the distribution of funds. · Conflict of Interest: There have been instances where SBA officials or contractors have had personal or professional ties to businesses receiving funding or contracts, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. · Mismanagement of Funds: The SBA has faced criticism for mismanaging funds, including allegations of waste, fraud, and abuse. For example, a 2020 audit found that the SBA’s 7(a) loan program had inadequate internal controls, leading to potential losses of millions of dollars. · Lobbying Influence: Some argue that the SBA is influenced by special interest groups and lobbyists, which can impact the agency’s priorities and decision-making processes.

These are the types of issues that are associated with the EXISTING small business “initiative” advocated by Harris – a ballooning of the failures already presents millions of criminals, grifters and the less capable with a 50,000 gift.

Trump either should have shoved these two policies (house building and small business gifts) right down the throat of the cackling walrus.

The other “pledge” was a 6,000-dollar tax credit per baby. America birth rates are in a long-term downward trend, who is more likely to make this claim for a tax credit? Think illegal immigrant mothers. Maybe a million of them who can “drop anchors”. I have no doubt that the walrus would approve a fast track to citizenship for criminal migrants, once the citizenship is obtained, a quick flight to the south and entire families or new brides could be trafficked.

The walrus policy of attacking “price gouging” by supermarkets was not brought up. A well-prepared Trump could have attacked this and pointed out that supermarkets operate with tiny margins, (food prices are up because of inflation, caused by “green” policies, not racketeering) whilst tech and pharma companies and their ”supply chainers! operate at margins of between 25% and 65%! Who are the biggest donors to the political party of the walrus? Maybe ither candidate should crack down the Dutch city back street tax evasion devices used by Pfizer!

Well, now Trump knows the “hammer and sickle” flagship economic policies of the walrus.

Trump should have pointed out how his policies would promote the reduction of the fiscal deficit by getting Americans back to work whilst eliminating the pressures of the human trafficking criminal immigration policies of the “party of the walrus”.

Check out the labour force participation rate resulting from the increased export of jobs and Marxist creep in the US.

From Brave:

| Year | Labor Force Participation Rate (%) |

| --- | --- |

| 1990 | 69.21 |

| 2000 | 67.30 |

| 2010 | 65.70 |

| 2020 | 63.40 |

| 2023 | 62.80 |

| 2024 (Aug) | 62.70 |

Trump should have stated that his goal was to increase this rate back to 1990 levels and beyond by getting rid of the 10-15 criminal migrants infecting the US.

There are around 170 million Americans in the labour force. An increase in the participation rate by 8% would see around 13-14 million Americas back in the labour force, paying taxes and increasing GDP to levels that would make the national debt less significant. It would grow the pie rather than continually taxing it.

US nominal GDP for 2023 was around 27.4 trillion dollars (national debt is 35 trillion and will be 40 trillion in a few years). Around 63% of the 170 million labour force are working = 107 million. GDP per employed person = around 256,000 per employed person.

Employing 13 million Americans at that rate would increase nominal GDP by around 3.3 trillion buck’s and raise an additional, say, 25% or so in taxes.

I guesstimate that, based on 100,000 costs per criminal migrant (split equally between direct and indirect costs) criminal migrants are costing the US a trillion bucks a year – for only ten million criminals. Increasing the labour force participation rate would improve the fiscal deficit by a further trillion a year. That comes to a few trillion a year of improvement I the structural deficits caused by the walrus and her Marxist buddies. Let’s see her try out her “where’s my fish” mantra with those numbers!

I regard this as a failure by Trump to articulate a basic “vision” and expose the economic lunacy of the left and build on Trump’s clear electoral support on the “economy”.

Which brings us to “climate change”.

This was a golden opportunity to take the “climate change” narrative head on to advocate a pragmatic approach that does not bankrupt the nation but allows the evolution of solutions.

Harris (the walrus” led off with the claim climate change is an existential threat. This is complete bullshit that has been completely and utterly debunked.

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

I doubt that the walrus knows how many parts per million that CO2 is of the atmosphere (around 420) or the parts per BILLION of methane (1.7) or parts per BILLION of nitrous dioxide (330) or what the effect the” climate change” policies she supports will have.

Or ca she put this in the context of the largest emitter of “greenhouse gases”, China.

China will ADD over a billion tones a year of coal fired energy production I the next five years, taking it to 75% of global emissions. Treasury Secretary Yelle estimates the global transition to “clean” energy will cost 4.5 trillion a year – the US portion of that with the US making up around 22% of global GDP will be a trillion bucks a year. This spending will have zero impact on any greenhouse gas emissions at the global level.

Trump should have asked if Harris would ban imports of Chinese goods!!!

Using the UK as a example, I have shown that households are paying 400 times the raw material cost of natural gas fired electricity to houses than the electricity generated by offshore wind turbines – and that is before any account is taken of the “efficiency” and environmental costs of offshore wind that are destroying entire ecosystems of marine and avian/flying insect life. Either candidate has the remotest idea of this sort of arithmetic.

(100) PROVE ME WRONG – PLEASE!!! UK HOUSEHOLDS PAYING 400 TIMES MORE THAN THEY SHOULD FOR ENERGY BILLS!!! (substack.com)

Trump let that all slide and did not call the climate chicken little freaks out ad state facts like the number of people dying from natural disasters is down by more than 90% over the last 100 years, or that the US occasionally endured far higher temperatures in the past 100 years or so without any wind turbines or solar panels.

Lastly, consider what was NOT mentioned. Censorship, the LBGTQ+ agenda, especially the transgender issues, child grooming ad indoctrination of “woke” and Marxist dogma in schools, colleges and universities. How about the triple costs per student in libtard demoNrat cities for worse outcomes than in mid-west institutions? Not a dickie bird by either candidate.

That’s enough to be going on with!

See what you think. It should be clear that, even with Trump firing on 5 out of 6 cylinders, he is still far better than a walrus firing on maybe one that only works in reverse gear.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan