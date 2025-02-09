The UK is circling the “sewer of woke”.

It is pursuing futile and scientifically disproven “green” policies to achieve a “net zero” targets that result in energy prices that are impoverishing companies and people alike.

All because of some child-like, narcissistic, focus group of anti-humans, unelected bureaucrats from the third world at the UN have determined that CO2, laughing gas and methane are somehow, a threat to the planet. CO£ is plant food - we need plants to survive.

(100) The New Year’s resolution that “net zero” freaks will not make – “I will investigate the fraud of climate change”.

Left-wing council have bought fleets of EV buses and other council vehicles ad pursued “green” energy policies for wind and solar electricity generating “facilities”.

Many UK councils spend millions on another “woke” agenda item - DEI - rather than living within their means, not just on DEI officers that implement “quota hire” employment” but the officers make sure that people are hired based on their race, sexual proclivities and colour, not their ability.

The UK operates a system that restricts local tax increases to 5 per cent a year UNLSS the local council faces financial difficulties - then it’s open season.

In other words, restrict tax increases unless you continually screw up. Those councils that operate within constraints get no rewards, those that behave badly get to plunder residents.

No hint of forcing councils to cut spending or even comparing spending with other councils who perform better within their budgets! Makes you wonder whether an international league table with metrics for quality and service would reveal facts that become standards to aspire to!

The UK fared especially poorly compared to Germany and Japan during C19 - perhaps a reflection of the stupidity of its “authorities” in central government:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

Left-wing councils claim that the central government is “defunding” them from the insane policies.

Well, here’s the thing. The insane policies pursued by the “woke” disproportionately impact those least able to afford them - the poorest, the sickest and the oldest.

There was a time when this demographic was championed by socialist in the labour party - now is it being financially crucified.

Energy bills have skyrocketed to be the most expensive in any large developed country - courtesy of “renewable energy projects” that require a complete back-up with every other source of energy - including imports from France, Norway and he US -all while the UK has an abundant supply of cheap hydrocarbons that will last centuries. Swapping energy security for the opposite.

All whilst putting down plans to cover 10% of all prime agricultural land with solar and wind plants, which supply expensive, intermittent power.

Energy prices are about to go up again in April 2025. Recall that the energy regulator- OFGEM - imposes a “price cap” on prices - not based on the cheapest energy but based on the price of the current energy mix - including imported electricity and the ludicrously expensive wind and solar energy prices.

Here’s an article that reveals the suffering on the poor, suck and elderly.

'Disgraceful!' Furious locals slam Angela Rayner's near-10% council tax hikes

Remember these increases are for local councils facing financial difficulties - there is no pushback on profligate spending or reconciliation with “net zero” policies - let alone impact on budgets of illegal immigration or DEI spending and impacts.

“Local authorities in Birmingham, Somerset, Trafford, Bradford, Windsor and Maidenhead, and Newham can all increase the levy after Ms Rayner said help was needed to prevent them from falling further into "financial distress".

Ms Rayner's decision to let Labour-led Newham raise its council tax by 8.99% sparked anger among locals on the streets of Stratford in the east London borough, which played host to the 2012 London Olympics.”

Consider the plight of a single old age pensioner with just the State pension to rely on. For the 2024/25 tax year, a single person on the full Basic State Pension is £169.50 per week - maybe 221 pounds a week if they qualify for the new State Pension.

That is to cover all living expenses - rent, food, power bills, food, clothing, hygiene, transport - all of it. 25-31 pounds a day.

The rent for on bedroom council flats varies between 50 and 120 pounds a week. Smoking and a sneaky beer is out of the question at upwards of 11 pounds a packet and 5 pounds for a pint. These are luxuries that the elite’s frown on and slap 90 per cent taxes on. For example, a packet of cigarettes costing 1 pounds, costs around one pound to produce, including profit to the manufacturer - the “government slaps on 14 pounds in tax. A smoker has paid for end of life care many times over.

So, there you have it. The Labour party in the UK has moved so far from its socialist roots, it is now “champagne socialism” by a kakistocractic candidate selection process that produces “leaders” who have zero skills in managing budgets of any sort, and pursue insane “net zero” policies that are not only bankrupting the nation but are impoverishing the most vulnerable in society.

Onwards!!!