So here they are, the best laid plans of mice and (socialist) morons.

For context, the UK has national debt of over 3 trillion pounds already from past socialism, tax and spend policies ad a starting annual deficit of around 112 billion pounds. As with most western countries, it has a huge illegal immigrant problem, bleeding it dry and crowding out resources that should be available to its population – which it refuses to tackle, and which is the root cause of recent civil unrest.

The UK’s national debt cost around 135=150 billion pounds a year based n the current Gilt yield curve Yield curves | Bank of England

As the UK continues to press for a global world war, its defence spending is just 86 billion pounds, and its armaments need replenishing!

As with all socialist “planning” this will involve massive cost increases and spending on white elephants that will turn into hug piles of white elephant dung.

Let’s take a look.

From here:

Future of Britain: 17 Radical Reforms Labour Plans to Implement (msn.com)

In order to comply with the global fascist requirements of the UN’s “Sustainable Development Goals”, front and centre we have “the Green New Deal” – relabelled “public/private partnership instead of outright fascism.

“Labour pledges to implement a Green New Deal, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This involves massive investment in renewable energy and green infrastructure, creating millions of jobs in the process. Specific projects include expanding wind farms, enhancing solar energy capabilities, and retrofitting homes to improve energy efficiency.”

Labour will spend like drunken sailors on shore leave on land and sea based forests of wind turbines reaching 700 feet (236m) and made by companies with names like Ming Yang. These wind turbines require thousands of gallons of lubricants, require platforms and foundations that have enormous environmental and impacts on land and sea animal, bird and insect species of all sorts, and send off all sorts of micro-plastics and other toxic particles far and wide. Offshore wind farms turn huge areas into “no-go” zones for shipping and crate huge eyesores that create a million “blots on the landscape.

Solar panels in the UK are a strange concept. The UK is not known for its abundant sunshine, A 6 square mile solar panel plantation in Australia cost 100 million bucks per square mile and works around a quarter of the time (built on arable land!).

The result is that renewable energy from wind and solar costs at least 5 times the price of electricity sourced from hydrocarbon and nuclear sources. The “green new deal” will increase the cost of electricity that will impact the poorest people I the UK the hardest and will be obsolete by the time it is installed - unless, of course, all alternative technological developments are suppressed by the State.

If the renewable energy was free and mixed with cheaper hydrocarbon sources of energy, that might be one thing. As it is even the give times higher cost is hidden by massive subsidies that flow straight into the coffers of corporate interests and the taxpayer just pays cash into corporate profits.

Far higher costs, from technology that is rapidly becoming obsolete in order to address a non-existent problem – THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS – especially not since the 3 trillion trees on planet Earth absorb more than twice the GIGO computer modelled CO2 emissions claimed by those that make up the numbers on such emissions.

What’s the betting there is no plan on how to dispose of expiring turbine blades, nacelle turbines and solar panels. Just blow the offshore turbines up and send them to the bottom of the sea and dig up huge landfills for the land-based ones? I can imagine that solar panel grave several miles deep and wide will be excavated and left to seep into water tables – “out of sight, out of mind” non-planning of environmental impact assessments!

Here’s a few articles that debunk the entire quackery of “net zero”.

(100) How the “Net Zero” climate freaks - fake the evidence of “global boiling” – take temperature readings next to exhaust vents. (substack.com)

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

Just how much fraud is involved with the “global boiling” claim and the trillions of bucks being spent on achieving “net zero”? (substack.com)

That last article shows how the claimed 37 billion annual tonnes of CO2 emissions are easily absorbed by 3 trillion trees on planet earth that absorb 74 billion tonnes of CO2 a year!

Just imagine the opportunity cost! What else could the money be spent on? Let’s see what the next Budget has to say. It will be like getting kids to crate a spreadsheet with no “sense” checking – just create a spreadsheet, any spreadsheet, who is going to check it or compare it with an alternative!

Next up – health care.

“Labour intends to integrate social care into the NHS, providing free personal care for older and disabled people. This policy aims to end the social care crisis and ensure dignity for all. The party projects that this will save families thousands of pounds annually in care costs.”

The basic socialist premise is evident. Interject the State into the family. Remove the need for the family unit and instead, supercharge a switch to individuals cared for by the nanny state.

No doubt social care will be “means tested”, and “needs tested” with a whole menu of State provided “care” options. The demand will far exceed ay possible means of supply. You cannot replace the care that could be provided by millions of families with “care” provided by hundreds of thousands of social care workers.

A far more rational priority would be to work out how to provide quality health care – that, of course, is anathema to socialists – no quality allowed, one size fits all! It requires brains that Labour simply does not have – neither did the rejected Conservative government.

Check out the health spending track for the UK over the last 25 years.

Charts of Healthcare Spending - UkPublicSpending.co.uk

UK Health care spending in 2000 was 4.5% of GDP – population was around 59 million people. After peaking at 10% of G DP during the scamdemic, it has settled back to 8% of GDP for 2024 – the UK population is now 68 million (excluding maybe 4 million illegal immigrants)?

Population up 15.5% in 24 years, health spending up 77.7%????!!!

Check this out:

Chart of the week: How has the waiting list changed over the years? | Nuffield Trust

The UK’s National Health Service is broken and not fit for purpose/ Its lack of quality and performance CAUSES “social” care problems and issues. Rather than fix the rot cause of the problem or coming up with some sort of prototype regional, city of local care system that delivers quality results, the moronic socialist quacks in the National Socialist Labour party will throw money at the issue – expanding the power and reach of the State into the personal lives of those who are suffering from crap health care.

It should be clear to all that the UK’s HS is making people sick and is not able to heal them. Socialist medicine = socialist misery. Spending 8 billion a year on hiring an army of 28,000 nanny social workers to “care” for those made sick by a broken system is not the answer (each nanny will cost around 100,000 pounds each in salary, pensions ad costs).

It would be cheaper and more effective to formalise “health tourism” and fly those waiting lists to other countries for treatment – en masse. Convert and charter a few dozen “flying ambulances” to Germany, France, or Canada or even Australia. Thailand, Japan, or Mexico!

There are 17 plans in that first link at the top of the page – I won’t comment on all of them, here’s just a few more:

“An additional £10 billion per year will be allocated to schools and early years education. This includes hiring 20,000 more teachers, reducing class sizes, and ensuring every child gets a fair start in life. Investments will also focus on updating school facilities and providing free school meals for all primary school children.”

Lots of free shit and 20,000 more teachers – maybe costing 80,000 pounds a year in salary, benefits, pensions and costs – 1.6 billion a year. No mention of changes to the education curriculum, but you can bet it will embrace the grooming of kids into the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – just wait for the rainbows to break out in classrooms and more teachings of the Cult.

New teachers – where will they come from – rehiring those that have retired, left the profession? How long does it take to train a new teacher? University, then specialist vocational training? Or are these just “rainbow warriors” skilled in being “woke”?

. Ok, last one:

“Labour promises to build 150,000 affordable homes each year, with 100,000 of these being council houses. This policy aims to tackle the housing crisis and make home ownership more accessible. The initiative will also include strict regulations to ensure new homes meet high environmental and safety standards.”

The UK already builds around 45,000 houses a quarter, 180,000 a year.

House building data, UK - Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

Presumably the Labour government intends building 150,000 additional houses a year.

The UK has just come through a period of excess deaths that should have freed up an increased supply of existing houses. Prices go up and down depending on supply and demand. There are millions of illegal immigrants in the UK, being put up in hotels, B&B; motels, canal boats etc, the length and breadth of the country. This is the reason for ever escalating house prices that are beyond the reach of the bottom 50% of income earners. Expel the illegal immigrants to the first safe country they crossed on the way to the UK – in accordance with international law – and the housing problem is solved.

Instead, the net effect of building 150,000 homes a year is to provide housing for the illegal immigrants.

You might ask “where are all these building workers going to come from?”. Builders are already working close to capacity. Does this mean that a few hundred thousand foreign workers are going to be imported on some sort of fast-track passport system? These builders are not ging to come for the average wage, they are already in demand in their home countries and will demand a premium wage.

The additional building standards imply that the costs of each house will be above the average house price in the UK of 288,000 pounds – call it 300,000 pounds.

House Price Forecast: What Will Happen In The UK In 2024? (hoa.org.uk)

150,000 times 300,000 a year = 45 billion pounds – for each of five years = 224 billion pounds very five years.

Just these four items will cost the British taxpayer how much? How will it be funded – higher taxes and more debt? Has anyone done a cost per household of higher energy bills, food prices, etc?

The capital costs for “green energy” will run to hundreds of billions even before the indirect costs of building new transmission lines, access roads etc. All wasted money that would be better spent on reducing the taxes on hydrocarbon and nuclear energy,

Persisting with a broken national health system is an open wound bleeding the economy to produce sicker people already in pain and discomfort. Just wait for the ever-increasing costs for treatment f the vaxx damaged kicks in – the demand is going to skyrocket. Labour does not even acknowledge the vaxx damaged, let ale plan for the upcoming tsunami of the wounded.

The spending on health is likely to increase by 30% by 2030 – OT including the extra spending targeted for social care. No sign of this sort of projection yet. Call it an extra 60 billion pounds b 200 billion current health spending– we can use a mid-point of 30 billion a year on average over the next five years.

Spending on housing = 225 billion – call it 300 billion on the green crap deal, 10 billion on teachers and free school meals (not free at all, everyone pays, rather than parents) social care (ignore the massive upcoming spike in overall health care spending).

All up? Maybe new spending of half a trillion pounds over 5 years – 100 billion pounds a year.

The current deficit is 112 billion a year, debt is 3 trillion pounds.

Here comes the shit hole.

The UJ Labour Party lost in a landslide in 2019 because it could not justify its spending plans as there was no “magic money tree”, with n change in its electoral support, it won a landslide in a 2024 protest vote against an inept Conservative Party. Now it has pulled out the magic money tree again and is dooming the UK to third world status.

Onwards!!!

