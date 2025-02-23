What follows is an example of the denial of the basic human rights to NOT be overtaxed and overcharged for energy - versus giving human rights to legal and undocumented immigrants,

The UK has had a housing problem for decades. Housing is unaffordable for most - with an average price across the country of around £300,000 and an average income of just £37,000 or so. Houses are 8 times salary - in the old days you could only get a mortgage at 2-3 times the salary of a couple. Having children becomes a lifestyle decision, not a natural progression along life’s path to a comfortable retirement, with your many grandkids around your feet.

As of recent data, the number of homeless people in England is estimated to be at least 309,000. Shelter, a UK charity, reported that this figure includes people who are entirely homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

Additionally, Crisis, another UK charity, estimates there are roughly 12,300 rough sleepers in the UK, along with approximately 12,000 people sleeping in sheds, bins, cars, tents, and night buses.

These numbers indicate a significant homelessness issue across the UK, with England having the highest number of homeless individuals.”

These numbers exclude the accommodation provided to legal and illegal immigrants.

As a side note, the UK would rather import tens of thousands of nurses from countries like the Philippines and Nigeria - provide translation services - allow these tens of thousands to bring 4 dependants - thus depriving those countries of valuable resources - than it would actually training nurses in the UK. These legal immigrants require housing, just as much as anyone does.

Similar stories surround the education industry - foreign students plus dependent all requiring accommodation in universities for singles and housing for their families.

The UK brought in around 30,000 Afghanis who were assisting the UK’s troops (which peaked at around 10,000 in Afghanistan) on legal immigration pathways. The last British troops left in 2021,

Most of been housed already

“As of March 2023, about 9,000 Afghan refugees were still living in temporary accommodation in the UK since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

By March 2024, 9,703 people had arrived in the UK and been recorded under Pathway 1, which grants long-term immigration status to people identified for evacuation in summer 2021 and their close family members.

Additionally, 663 refugees had been resettled in the UK under Pathway 2, and 1,207 people had arrived under Pathway 3 by the end of March 2024. The total number of Afghan refugees resettled or relocated to the UK through various schemes since 2021 is around 29,000 as of September 2024.”

These legal immigrants probably did not directly assist British troops but are part of some sort of scheme that smuggles them out from under the noses of the Taliban.

From this story here, those remaining unhoused are causing a few ructions.

'Injustice!' GB News guest fumes over council's £1m plan to house Afghan refugees

“The council's plan involves purchasing three brand new four-bedroom houses in Selby at a total cost of nearly £977,000.”

Just three homes - maybe to house 4 adults and 6 kids each - thirty Afghanis.

“The scheme is part of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which has helped over 30,000 Afghans come to the UK following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.”

“Of the total cost, the Government will provide £444,000 in grant funding. The remaining amount will be funded through borrowing against the Housing Revenue Account, which typically manages council tenants' rent.”

The taxpayer pays £444,000 at the national level and the taxpayer pays £533,000 at the local level - to house ten people. Maybe the Afghanis will keep the houses in better order than English people would, maybe they won’t. Who would be more grateful for the “free” housing”?

Of course there is the opportunity cost - forget about the Afghanis not being in the UK in the first place, rather than India, or China or Brazil - let’s stick to current costs of temporary accommodation in hotels for thirty Afghanis - 12 adults and 18 kids, requiring maybe 12 rooms at around £100 a night per room. (Presumably, free food, education and health are provided for the “housing solution”).

12 rooms costing £1,100 a night, 465 days a year = £438,000 a year.

Build 3 houses that have some sort of value after three years or spend the money with nothing to show for it after three years - the houses may even have gone up in value!

This is for the 30 Afghanis.

These people have been given priority over a million to two million other illegal immigrants landing on UK shores over the last decade or so. It excludes the legal immigrants that arrive o the basis of one “primary” legal immigrant with four “secondary” legal immigrants described above.

Here’s where the wheels fall off.

Regular readers will recall this article from August 2024.

The UK's National Socialist Labour Government reveals plans to turn the UK into a third world shit hole – with just 20% support from the electorate – the poisoned fruit of a magic money tree

Which had this, taken from a now removed Labour "manifesto" earlier In the year - before the 4 July 2024 election:

“Labour promises to build 150,000 affordable homes each year, with 100,000 of these being council houses. This policy aims to tackle the housing crisis and make home ownership more accessible. The initiative will also include strict regulations to ensure new homes meet high environmental and safety standards.”

:” The UK already builds around 45,000 houses a quarter, 180,000 a year.

House building data, UK - Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

These 150,000 new homes a year are not for Brits - thy are for legal and illegal immigrants. On top of that, the UK does not have a trained labour force in the building trade to double its building industry and will have to attract builders from elsewhere - such as the EU.

These (EU) builders will command premium wages compared to British builders, not least because of the “green” technology skills required.

Each home will have to be a “green house” and will likely cost an average of at least £350,000 to build on land that is currently being used for something else. Infrastructure for these new homes will have to be built - adding to the cost - for utilities, sewage, streetlights, roads and roundabouts etc. - pushing the cost to closer to £500,000 (including premium about rates).

What follows is an example of the denial of human rights to NOT be overtaxed and overcharged for energy - versus giving human rights to legal and undocumented immigrants,

150,000 new homes a year for five years at £500,000 each = drum roll

THREE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-FIVE BILLION POUNDS.

The UK does not have that kind of cash lying around and will have to borrow it or raise taxes.

Kind of puts that “£20 billion black hole” into context, right?

Now add in the need to replenish the munitions sent to the Ukraine, the extra spending on the National Hath black hole and the hundreds of billions needed to fund the lunatic Miliband’s “net zero” plans - and there is huge, insurmountable problem.

This is the kind of problem when you have a “government” elected with just 20% support of the eligible electorate - with no experience in government or business. The morons reach for a #2magic money tree”.

The destruction of the UK economy by a bunch of left-wing lunatics, was signalled well in advance,

From April 2024 - more details of the removed Labour manifesto.

(100) Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

What is surprising is that the credit rating agencies have not yet downgraded the UK to junk. The fiscal and economic outlook resembles a typical third world socialist country, from the 1970’s like the Polish shipyard at Gdansk.

Solidarnosch.

The strategy being implemented by the Marxist Labour government is as ludicrous as enlisting all illegal fighting age immigrants into the Ukrainian army or nationalising all the hotels and bed and breakfast houses in the UK - for government purposes!

The solution is, of course, to cut taxation in half and public spending by more - maybe 25% 0 the “system” in the UK is rigged for failure with structural fiscal and trade deficits.

The chances of a “reset” of this sort, given the “wet” politicians on all sides is remote. Maybe Reform can provide the remedy. If so, it needs to be training a team of ten or more people in the affairs of each government department NOW! It should have the resources amongst its quarter of a million new members by now.

Onwards!!!