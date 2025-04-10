The UK parliament is on holiday for the next three weeks. The ruling labour government – with a huge majority and just 20 per cent of the electorate – announced its withdrawal od support for local investigations into the thousands of, mostly, white female children, raped by, mostly, Pakistani immigrants. Some of whom are employed in local councils, law enforcement – and perhaps even in the judiciary.

The rapes continue – prior reporting identified hundreds of thousands of rapes across 50 British cities.

(100) What the UK should do about the rape gangs infesting 50 British cities

The UK government first denied the need for a national enquiry with subpoena powers, staffed by independent experts and authorised £5 million pounds for just 5 local enquiries.

Yesterday, with 45 minutes of Parliamentary time remaining before the Easter break (a Christian festival) – the Labour government announced it was withdrawing the £5 million in support.

There is a growing suspicion that the decision was political – seeking not to alienate the Moslem vote in the UK and allowing the rape of young, mostly white, British girls for votes.

Two-tier justice that can only lead to civil war along sectarian, religious, lines.

There can be no question that “diversity is strength” has failed and the rapists have no intention of “assimilating” – Brits do not support he mass rape and victimisation of vulnerable young girls.

The Labour government and its predecessor Conservative government are acting against the it interests of the British public.

Yesterday, I posted this article that showed how the public had been ripped off in the pursuit of “net zero” measures that sucked out almost £17 billion pounds and which was designed to force up the price of cheap natural gas using a cap and trade method - that reduce the amount of electricity that could be produced from gas-fired power stations.

The UK government “caps” the annual amount of electricity that can be generated from natural gas – reducing it from the current 25% to zero by 2050 and selling off the resulting “carbon credits” to hedge funds and speculators, as well as industry participants.

It raised £17 billion pounds in a single year using this device -the equivalent of over £600 per household out of an average household annual natural gas bill of around £1,000.

Here is how that works in detail:

(100) Europe Continues to Impose the Costs of the UN’s Paris Accords, Pricing Much of Its Citizenry Out of Modern Transportation

Please read that last linked article to understand how the UK government is ripping off Britain in pursuit of unachievable and invalid “net zero” policy.

UK residents with natural gas radiators, cookers and water heaters should realise that the government intends to make these useless and have everyone use electricity instead. The price they will be charged is already 4 times the price of natural gas and the price of gas is already three times what it should be.

85% of the UK’s 30 million households are hooked up with natural gas.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS AND NO NEED FOR AY “NET ZERO” MEASURES.

Regular readers will be familiar with my case that natural gas – priced at around 3 bucks per billion BTU on futures exchanges - the “raw material” used directly by homes and is also supplied to power stations to generate electricity.

A single futures contract with 10 billion BTU (10,000 NN BTU) has electrical energy content of 2,000 MWH and might lose a third of that generating electricity.

Each 10 billion BTU produces around 2,000 MWH for 3 bucks – which works out at fractions of a cent or pence per kWh, compared to the more than 7 pence charged to UK households.

See here for more detail:

Using Brave browser to check the cost of electricity produced from natural gas and offshore wind turbines – which one do you think costs thousands of times more with 1,000l less of a "footprint"

This is an on-going crime by governments around the world, made worse by the UK government importing a fifth of its natural gas in the form of LNG at high prices from the US!

Which brings us to the last scandal affecting the UK.

Boat people. More than 6,000 in the first three months or so of 2025.

From Brave AI:

As of 2022, the UK had already paid £220 million since the small boat crisis began.

Additionally, the UK plans to send France another £471.6 million between 2023 and 2026 to stop migrant boats from crossing the Channel.”

Th French government can’t wait to see the back of these migrant beggars and the UK government has paid r will pay over £690 million pounds for nothing.

That money would be better spent destroying the boats on the French beaches – or turning them back. I vote for destroying them on the French beaches – either by the gendarmes or British forces.

Two of these issues – child rape gangs and boa people – are discussed here:

“RAGING By What I've Just Heard!” | Jeremy Kyle And Former Deputy Speaker On Grooming Gangs Inquiry

Successive UK governments have turned their backs or are colluding to cause physical harm to the weakest in society – the elderly, young mostly white girls and society in general.

It was not just the attempted democide of C19 and the use of experimental, adulterated and contaminated injections.

Every MP In the UK needs to pass exams. One for IQ – minimum 130 – one for policies that objectively make a clear majority of British people better off and a third one on how government works - to implement policy and how much it should cost.

There are far too many morons in both houses of parliament.

lease take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!