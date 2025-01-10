A few days ago, I posted this:

(91) The Islamification of the UK via Sharia law hits a few roadblocks – the Labour government has a problem with significant portions of its electoral base.

It provides a broad, top-down view of the different ethnic Muslim groups in the UK and their numbers.

My Facebook feed is full of chatter with political bickering about whether or not to hold a national enquiry and how to criminalise those that turned a blind eye. Let’s leave the blind-eye aside for now. We ca also watch how this is handled in the context of P Diddy and the Hollywood A-listers in the US.

There is an on-going problem and that is - young white, Hindu and girls of other races – including east Asian?) are still being drugged and raped and that there are rapists walking the streets of 50 British cities.

It is a heinous crime problem with the guilty at large and free to continue.

Little to no attention is paid to the mental and physical health of the victims.

What is required is to talk to the victims in a neutral and “safe space” to get as much information on the obnoxious and evil men that raped them.

That is, if the victims are willing to come forward. Others will have ideas o how this ca b do in he least stressful way to the victims – not by local police or social workers, as they could be guilty of actual rapes or “dogging” the victims as they were being raped.

These girls would have school friends that could help.

There may have been as many as 500,000 rapes of 50,000 victims.

How many of those men who took part in, what, ten rapes each? - are still walking the streets and possibly planning to repeat their crimes – maybe using social media, that the UK is busy monitoring?

Wearing my C19 hat, I could make the case that this scandal is diverting attention from the extra half a million Brits killed over the last 5 years of the scamdemic because of government actions – and the 2.5 million severely or seriously injured. Politicians turned a blind eye, as did the police to numbers like these from early on in the scamdemic.

(91) An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

Be that as it may, after talking, not interrogating the victims. a police/civilian rape force of at least 2.000 (40 per city) needs to go into every town where significant evidence points to the hubs of these heinous crimes. Maybe preceded by active surveillance. Maybe knock on doors in the neighbourhood and investigate the assertions disguised as gas inspectors or electricians looking to see if heat pumps are feasible or smart meters!

Invite those suspected rapists and accomplices for “a chat” at the local police station, in the same way that police had no qualms about investigating the infamous non-crime hate incidents (NCHI’s).

Chains must be rattled in the areas where the crimes were committed.

The girls that come forward need to be compensated – with 50,000 pounds each, at least. 500 girls willing to come forward? Probably about the same cost as “Rachel from Accounts” upcoming trip to China.

The other victims need to be compensated for the failings of the system also. maybe an inducement would encourage them. Payment in kind at sports academies or other confidence building academies.

Onwards!

