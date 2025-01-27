The CDC/FDA recognised in August 2020 that the processing of adverse events from the experimental injections was going to be a huge problem. Even though between them, the CDC and FDA employ 33,000 staff, instead of dedicating a few thousand staff to process adverse events, it hired General Dynamics IT - battlefield casualty experts - for 40 million bucks. No national emergency there, just sign a massive taxpayer check and carry on with normal duties, holidays and long lunch hours!

From the “WTF” files – CDC paid outside contractors 40 million bucks to process VAERS reports – 9 million BEFORE the C19 mRNA injections were granted EUA

The first contract with General Dynamics IT was signed in August 2020, when the clinical trials were just a month into the six-month clinical “show” trials!

Regular readers will be familiar with the absurd VAERS data for US adverse events and non-US adverse events. 670 million US Pfizer and Moderna doses administered and 1 million adverse events, compared to well over 6 billion Pfizer and Moderna doses administered outside the US with just 638,100 adverse events reported - with the same number of deaths reported for the US and outside the US.

Deaths and Adverse Events reported to VAERS up to 27 December 2024 - four years of horror, caused by an experiment

Let’s dive a little deeper,

Pfizer and Moderna are required by law to report adverse evets from around the world to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System - VAERS, The health regulators in other countries may not b obliged by law to pass over their numbers, but are expected to do so, in the name of international collaboration amongst regulators, to ensure quality around “vaccines”.

Now, recall the 638,100 adverse events reported to VAERS from outside the US, for the US manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna.

Here’s UK data on adverse events,

UK adverse events following immunization – 60% higher than the US with just a quarter of the doses administered – AstraZeneca FIVE TIMES more toxic than Pfizer and twice as bad as Moderna?

There are 689,000 adverse events up to a year ago, February 2024, for the Pfizer and Moderna adverse events - which already exceeds the 638,100 non-US adverse events reported to VAERS.

The linked article contains other links to the underlying data.

Now let’s look at the European adverse event reporting system EUDRA.

For context from here, the EU has administered 669 million Pfizer doses and 157 million Moderna doses (compared to 400 million Pfizer and 250 million Moderna doses for the US):

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, European Union (27)

From here:

50,663 DEAD and 5,315,063 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions - Vaccine Impact

There are these still active links:

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 50,663 fatalities, and 5,315,063 injuries following injections of EMA-authorized experimental COVID-19 shots as of February 25, 2023.

Just taking the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna data to end February 2024 we have this:

Pfizer: 1,216,000 adverse events and over 24,000 deaths.

Moderna: Over 378,000 events and over 3,400 deaths.

Recall the non-US adverse events of 636,000 adverse events and 19,000 deaths.

How can this possibly be? Just the UK and EU have 1.6 million and adverse events In the EU and UK with 27,400 deaths in the EU alone.

We could add the adverse events from every other country, but the point is that this information is publicly available and every health regulator in every country has this data - not just the CDC/FDA and they are all SILENT - hoping to escape detection of their crime of failing to pull the experimental modified mRNA injections.

Note the AstraZeneca injections are 4-5 times more dangerous than Pfizer and Moderna, so whilst the US dodged an even more toxic bullet, India did not. The AstraZeneca numbers you see in the table above were for a “vaccine” made under license to the Serum Institute of India who injected the Indian population with over 2 billion doses - despite being pulled from the EU after a few moths and “not recommended” in the UK a few months later.

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

There could easily be 10 million dead and 150 million adverse events, and the Indian health authorities would not even notice - no doubt protecting the position of the Serum Institute as a global leader in “vaccine” manufacturing.

Maybe, because the contract with General Dynamics IT has expired in 2023 - it was paid per report processed. Not reports received.

(100) DEAFENING SILENCE BY ALL!!!! Still no coverage of the massive non-disclosure of adverse event reports caused by C19 injections made by US manufacturers OUTSIDE THE US

And there is a private server within the CDC from which the CDC team (of five people?) cam take its pick of millions of unprocessed reports from outside the US.

Now consider the under-reporting factor which is likely to be around 40. Just for Pfizer and Moderna, the number of reports should be around 11 million in total, not 1.6 million - and the likely actual adverse events around 440 million with 9 million deaths from the Pfizer and Moderna injections. 10 million dead in India can be added, along with close to 50 million adverse events.

Onwards!