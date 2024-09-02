The Labour Party in the UK “won” the general election on 4 July 2024 by maintaining its share of a very low 60% turnout, whilst support for the ruling Tory government collapsed. The Labour party has a super majority in the UK Parliament, whilst representing a super minority of the electorate. It had been in opposition for 14 years and only a handful of MPs have had any experience in government.

This has not stopped the Labour party from embarking on an agenda that will accelerate the UK’s path to turd world status based on the false premise of “net zero” targets, equality of outcome rather than of opportunity and the censorship of ideas, thoughts and expression using the jackboot of a police force and justice system that applies a two-tier justices system, based on sectarianism/racial characteristics competing with the indigenous, mostly religiously apathetic, population.

“In the financial year 2023/24, government revenue – from taxes and other receipts – was £1,095 billion (£1.1 trillion) while government spending was £1,216 billion (£1.2 trillion). The deficit was therefore £121 billion, equivalent to 4.4% of GDP. At 4.4% of GDP, the deficit was the UK’s eighteenth largest since 1948.”

Note the 121-billion-pound deficit, note also that the UK has national debt of around 3 trillion pounds already.

All this points to government spending increases by a bunch of clowns pretending thy have the first clue about how to manage a modern industrial economy, already drowning in debt. They are like kids at a party on sugar highs, given scissors and told to run around, fast.

Now we have the latest rumoured wheeze.

Reduce the working week to four days for the same pay - mandated by the government.

Labour's four day week reforms will boost workers' morale and productivity | Evening Standard

“There have also been trials held in different countries including Iceland, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Lithuania, South Africa and Belgium.”

“We have no detail about how this will work in practice, but a consistent theme seems to be that it will not be compulsory for employers to accept such requests, and the government has said it has “no plans” to force employers to accept requests. “

Just think how happy and productive people would be if they got the same pay for a three-day week! The UK had a three-day week in the early 1970’s as a result of a coal miner’s strike. People weren’t all that happy abut that!

You really can’t make this shit up. (YCMTSU))>

People work because there is an amount of “work” to do, which has a certain value. Reducing work by 20% does not result in the same value or increase productivity unless you make people work harder! Barring slave labour conditions, output will drop by 20%, so will the amount of goods and services sold. Employers would already be doing this if it was profitable.

Let’s take a closer look at public finances in the UK.

From here, for nest years revenue/taxation:

UK Central Government and Local Authority Revenue 1692-2028 - Charts (ukpublicrevenue.co.uk)

And spending, from here UK Public Spending - Numbers Charts Analysis History

Revenue = 1.07 trillion and spending = 1.20 trillion – deficit – 0.13 trillion.

So, what is the narrative being pushed around?

Is Labour right to claim the public finances are worse than expected? – Full Fact

“We have inherited a projected overspend of £22 billion. That is a £22 billion hole in the public finances now—not in the future, but now.

Rachel Reeves MP, 29 July 2024.”

The outgoing Tories overspend by 22 billion??? How about by 112 billion pounds!!!

Check out those spending plans for the year to end 5 April 2025 – the current tax year end.

The interest bill is around 75 billion pounds on national debt of 3 trillion pounds – a rate of 2.5% - the Bank of England’s base rate is 5% and the ten-year Gilt is at 4%.

That interest bill is heading for well in excess of 100 billion a year in the next few years as the deficit piles more debt to the books and debt has to be refinanced at higher rates.

Check out defence spending of 66 billion pounds at a time when the UK has donated a significant portion of its equipment to Ukraine’s lost cause. That equipment has to be replaced now and also needs to be increased ahead of the UK/NATO looking to provoke war with Russia.

Other mutterings and rumours include additional spending of 6.5 billion on “the illegal immigrant” problem (for about maybe a million or two illegals each costing 25,000 pounds in direct costs and another 25,000 in indirect costs = 50 billion a year per million illegals) and ending tax breaks for “non-doms” – not illegal immigrants, but people in the UK who will leave eventually and who don’t pay much m tax).

What the socialist will do is increase taxes as well as spending. They will budget for large increases in taxes n the wealthy and on companies. The next budget will probably look to raise the corporate tax take by 50% and income taxes by at least 10%. They will learn the lesson that all socialists struggle with. If you raise taxes, you get less taxes - for the simple reason that people hate paying taxes and know how to avoid them, especially richer, smarter people and businesses.

Smart people know that “taxation is theft”.

So, “winter is coming” and the Marxists in charge of a sinking ship will put out a spreadsheet with lots of “goal seek” arithmetic o revenue and spending that will quickly funder on the rocks of economic reality.

Don’t forget, the Labour government wants to build 150,000 extra “green” houses a year over the next five years and meet “net zero” targets by 2030! The extra houses alone will cost an extra 37.5 billion pounds a year at an optimistic cost of 250,000 pounds each – and meeting “net zero” targets will cause households to pay 10 per cent more per annum - compounding!

Those 150,000 houses will, of course, be built with immigrant labour, who only have to work fur days a week. The wages for builders are about to soar!

I will finish with another YCMTSU item:

Violent offenders let off if they say sorry (telegraph.co.uk)

Prisons are full and room has to be made for those that post “nasty, anti-government propaganda” stuff , on social media.

Onwards!!!

