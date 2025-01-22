he hits just keep coming for the British people suffering under the government of the Marxist UK Labour Party.

The country emphatically voted OUT the increasingly socialist policies of the previous Conservative Party and by default, minority parties got a boost, whilst the labour party maintain its share of the vote. Unfortunately, the dearth of a credible opposition party resulted in a multi-decade low turnout and the Labour Party receiving just 20% of the eligible electorate but a landslide victory in the UK’s “first past the post” electoral system,

The result is a kakistocracy, where the least capable people are leading the country.

This has not stopped the ruling Labour party from rolling around in its electoral “win” like a pig in mud as the stupid politicians (IQ around 90) lead the people (IQ 100). The British people have great instincts, and they know how bad Labour is.

(100) The UK Labour Government rivals the cast of the Muppets – although its production efforts are not quite as slick

The UK parliament is described as the “mother of all parliaments”. There are older ones, but not one that has represented so many people for so long. It can be traced back to Edward I who could call on it, whenever he wished to, in the late 1200’s, early 1300’s.

All those traditions, debates, challenges, tests, nuances, improvements in law changes are held in scant regard by Keir “call me Kermit” Starmer who holds scant regard and little to no respect.

Starmer interview shows just who he actually works for

Kermit would far rather take the advice of unelected fascist billionaires and bureaucrats like those in the WEF, UN and EU than implement policies that make the British people better off.

In the video, Kermit is asked whether he prefers parliament or Davos. He chooses Davos, because parliament is too “tribal”.

What a disgrace to the British people. Small wonder that Trump did not bother inviting him to his inauguration. Trump has similar instincts to the British people.

Prime muppet Kermit sent the Swedish chef – the Chancellor of the Exchequer, “Rachel from Accounts” Reeves to attend the current session of the WEF at Davos which runs for a few more days until 24 January 2025,

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 | World Economic Forum

She probably needs a rest from her constant roasting by the UK media to cool off her artificial and tasteless meat balls that she thinks are “pro-growth”.

Maybe she can find some shoulders to cry on, now that Trump has initiated the policies required to put the US back on an even keel – exiting the WHO, the Paris Climate Accords, closing Americas borders to the invasion of migrant beggars along with their expulsion – and the abolition of DEI “policies”. America will rise as the UK and the EU fall.

A while ago, I posted these two articles:

From August 2024:

The national socialist Labour government lays the groundwork for re-joining the EU, that is the Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR) – first rejoin the EU, then abandon the pound

And from October 2024:

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

Now we have this:

Outrage at Keir Starmer's 'Brexit betrayal' as Labour offers to follow EU rules

The policies of Labour are far more closely aligned with the unions of socialist republics of the EU – high taxes, billions spent on welfare for migrant beggars, trillions wasted on futile and increasingly expensive “net zero” BS and “death by a thousand injections” of failed viral vector and mRNA poison.

The UK still has many EU laws on its books – covering DEI and libertarian human rights, The UK recently granted asylum to another Jamaica rapist, who claimed his bi-sexuality would result in violence back in Jamaica. The UK Home Office ordered his expulsion, the Court denied it. The rapist cost the UK taxpayer for the prosecution by the bureaucrats and the defence by the courts,

The burden on the British population, as with the US and the EU, comes in the form of both oppressive tax laws and by odious regulations. The burden of taxation has increased to the highest ever outside world war.

Regulations are insidious and oversee by “regulators” like the electricity regulator, OFGEM.

OFGEM sets a price cap for energy prices. It does not set the price based on the cost of energy. It sess a price based on the current energy mix – from all electrical energy sources including imported electricity prices, renewables, nuclear, hydro and hydrocarbons,

To simplify, if current electrical energy production is equally sourced from natural gas costing households 5 pence per kwh and offshore wind costing 45 pence per kwh, OFGEM sets a price of 25 pence per kwh (5 plus 45) /2.

That is, more than 5 times the price of the cheapest source. Throw in the political machinations that force the use of renewables and the banning of fracking and North Sea oil and gas exploration and you get a sense of the fallacious logic behind “net zero” that impoverishes the population, especially those least able to afford the price and market rigging mechanisms.

These price rigging shenanigans are further compounded by the massive subsidies for renewables and the huge burden of super taxation applied to hydrocarbon production – a fraud that has been perpetrated across the world in pursuit of fictitious and fake climate (“own”) goals.

It is highlighted by the hypocrisy of “green” policies of Australia – which bas domestic coal use, whilst exporting copious amounts of coal to Asia and China – and Norway which exports copious amounts of oil and gas to the EU and the UK.

The result? UK households pay some of the highest prices for household electricity in the world.

Using data from here:

Electricity price trends in 150 countries | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

Th global average price for electricity is between 14.2 US cents and 18.2 US cents per kwh, equal to between 11.5 pence and 15 pence per kwh. After the latest two hikes in the UK, the price is (from 1 January 2025) is 26.057 pence per kwh PLUS a “standing charge” of over 150 pounds a year for the privilege of being connected - there are no international comparison of “standing charges”.

26.057 pence per kwh = 32 US cents per kwh,

Here are a few other price comparisons for household electricity in other countries, sourced from Brave AI and here:

Electricity Prices Worldwide » (January 2025) « ElectricRate

Spot the countries with the most aggressive “net zero” policies! Most prices are from March 2024.

Germany - 39 US cents

Japan – 29

Kuwait/Qatar/Oman/Iraq – 3 cents per kwh

US – 18

China – 7.8

Japan – 20

Russia – 6.8 (Moscow)

Brazil – 12.5

India – 8

Australia - 26

Norway – 16

The UK price in March 2024 – 35 US cents per kwh, highlighting the vagaries of the compilers of such data. Here is another source showing the same 35 US cents per kwh:

Electricity price by country 2024 | Statista

This form of socialist price fixing is endemic in every area of h economy – it is all “regulated”. Check out the original intent of the Labour Party in its now removed “pre-election manifesto”.

(100) Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

Still to come – 150,000 new “green” houses a year for five years, costing at least £50 billion and built by immigrants from the EU – funded via the ruse of consolidating all local authority pension funds into one pot and “directing” the pot to invest in housing and renewables.

The muppets will not address the tens of billions of waste from the employment of thousands of DEI officers or bureaucratic climate chicken littles.

Out of interest, here’s a comparison of return rail fares for peak travel for 200 miles.

UK (London to York) – 193 pounds

France (Lille to Dijon) – 93 pounds.

Such is the cost to the taxpayer of the Labour Party awarding pay rises to trade unions,

Now apply the same logic to the health, education and all other government bureaucracies.

Th UK is going green with envy at what is happening in the US.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!