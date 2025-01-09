Remember this?

(66) FYI UK petition to redo the 4 July 2024 election passes 3 million signatories!

The 4 July 2024 UK general election was a disaster for representative democracy. The turnout was a multi-decade low. From Brave AI:

“The voter turnout for the 2024 UK general election was estimated to be 60% , marking the lowest turnout since 2001 when it was 59.4%. This decline is significant compared to previous elections, where voter turnout rarely fell below 70% between 1922 and 1997.”

From Wili, 28.9 million people turned out to vote out of 48.2 million registered voters. Voters really had nothing to vote FOR and could only express dissatisfaction with the ruling Tory party by not voting at all or voting for either the Lib Dems or UK Reform.

In the end, Labour more than doubled its number of seats from 202 in the 2019 election to 411 in 2024, despite its share of the vote increasing by just 1.6% from 32.1% to 33.7%.

Just 20% of the registered electorate and 63% of the seats in Parliament. Looks absurd.

Those not voting were not motivated AGAINST Labour by reading its manifesto, this from April 2024, three months before the general election:

(66) Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

You get the government you deserve – or the government you didn’t vote for!

The IK facts the same problems faced by all western nations including the US.

C19 has been memory holed – any country that ignores the harms and deaths of millions of its citizens – and the likely tripling of harms and deaths in the next decade – has no legitimacy.

Extra deaths over 2019 levels in the US are around 2.5 million with six times that number severely or seriously injured. The UK took on similar measures as the US – its numbers are likely to be around one fifth those of the US on a population relative basis.

There is not a hint of curiosity in the UK for the carnage wrought by Midazolam + morphine in April 2020

(66) An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

– let alone the number of extra deaths caused by experimental C19 injections or that resulted for the massive psychological stress on the most vulnerable in security – or the denial of use of proven treatments like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and Vitamin D protocols. Not a hint of an apology for the futile lockdowns, social-distancing, and masking measures. Not forgetting the fake “diagnosis” of cases using the useless RT-PCR rest

All we see is a white-washing of the genocide using experimental mRNA and viral vector injections of poison - and a denial of the tsunami of injuries and deaths still to come.

There is a pre-ponderance of elderly, infirm and poor people amongst the victims of the scamdemic. This disproportionate harming of the vulnerable is a common theme.

The next issue is the “net zero” agenda. There is no climate crisis, nor will there be one in the next fifty years – at least not one of “warming” – maybe a “cooling” crisis instead – as the narrative returns to that of fifty years ago.

Simply put, the “net zero” agenda involves the replacement of cheap, reliable and unobtrusive hydrocarbon energy such as gas, oil and coal, with “renewable energy” that is five times the price, ugly, and which is intermittent – working less than half the time. - all the renewable energy produced requires a 100% back up with hydrocarbons, when it fails to deliver.

And during the time that it actually works, it causes an oversupply that cannot be “consumed” resulting in bursts of negative prices! 0that result in massive losses for the generator of the electricity produced!). On top of that wind turbine forests and solar panel plantations use up valuable food producing land and/or the elimination of flora and fauna on land and at sea!

coastal and city socialist Cults assume that the entire population is capable of sustaining huge increases in energy prices and everyone can afford EV’s.

Of course they can’t.

The poorest, sickest and the elderly barely get by on lower energy prices of hydrocarbon fuels. A doubling of their energy bills can only give rise to “heat or eat” decisions – and washing in cold water.

Had the roll-out of “renewables” been handled differently, maybe something of their value could have been captured. Showing REDUCTIONS in household bills – for those less fortunate - as some forests and plantations of renewables were rolled out to provide a better, more acceptable and visible solution.

As it is, households have had to pay for the construction of renewable “plants” and the interest on the national debt from the fiscal deficit spending these “renewable plants” cost – and then has to pay for energy bills that are multiples of those of the past and which they can afford.

Who suffers disproportionately from this useless and futile spending – devised by the science deniers in a Cult?

The poor, the elderly and the infirm.

Which brings us to the last major problem that major welfare-based economies have to deal with,

Illegal immigration of beggars.

In previous auricles I have guesstimated that each 10 million of migrant beggars in the US costs around 100,000 each – made up of 50,000 in direct costs for food, housing and health and another 50,000 in indirect costs for policing, displacement of Americans from services via crowding out – including jobs, hospitals, education, legal costs, policing, translation services and so on.

How many lots of ten million migrant beggars are there in the US? Two, three or four?

The cost of living in the UK is lower because the UK is much poorer than the US.

I guesstimate that there are 2 million immigrant beggars in the UK, but that they cost 25,000 pounds each, a year – for a total cost of around 50 billion pounds a year. Compare that to the 1.4 billion pounds of savings from the cancellation of winter fuel payments to the elderly and the 20 billion “black hole” that Labour “discovered” in the inherited Tory budget and the 150 billion a year cost of servicing 3 trillion of national debt,

the real size of the “black hole” in the UK’s fiscal budget is closer to 100 billion pounds a year and the Labour government is increasing it, rather than running the fiscal surpluses necessary to reduce national deb.

The UK Labour government plans to solve the housing crisis caused by these 2 million migrant beggars by building them houses at the rate of 150,000 a year for the next five years. Recall that Cackler Harris had similar plans to build 3 million houses over four years in her campaign for POTUS, 740,000 “green houses” a year compared to 150,000 a year in the UK – identical per capote of population! A real WEF plan?!?

Each (” green”) house will cost around 350,000 pounds and will be built by immigrant labour from the EU probably (there aren’t enough skilled builders in the UK that are not already building houses). Five-year cost for 750,000 “green” houses”? Around 262.5 billion pounds – which will easily surpass 500 billion by the time the inflationary effects are felt over five years.

Who suffers the most from the crowding effects of migrant beggars? You guessed it. The poorest, the sickest and the elderly. All the resources – 50 billion a year in “maintenance costs” plus 52.5 billion a year in housing costs, could be going to the most disadvantaged in society – instead these resources are being consumed by immigrant beggars,

Tou could liken the rape and pillage of the UK and US economy by migrant beggars to the grooming and rape of young white English girls by meddle-aged Pakistani men – only the vulnerable in the three cases above – C19 scamdemic, “net zero” policies” and the mass invasion of migrant beggars over decades – impacts the poor, the elderly and the infirm much harder than any other sector of the population – and is a war of attrition on the vulnerable, rather than a violent physical assault on the innocent and vulnerable.

It is not so much a “redo” of the UK general election that is needed – it is more about the desperate need for competency, quality and rational objective setting by those that stand as members of parliament!

UK Reform might be he answer. Even though it has just 5 MP’s, it needs a credible manifesto for each government ministry and a “bench” of at least 400 competent and credible leaders – backed up by a dozen “aides” each - to campaign on, and implement policies that people expect – from a zero-based budget - in each government department and ministry.

incidentally, did you know that a young Pakistani cricketer, playing in South Africa a few days ago, sustained an ankle fracture and was rushed to a hospital – IN LONDON. UK? I am sure the odd million Londoners on an NHS waiting list did not mind.

Expose-news.com covered the story about the “parliamentary debate” initiated by the 3 million petitioners here:

Labour MPs dismiss the petition to call for a general election as the result of “misinformation” and “foreign interference” – The Expose

Lastly, investors in UK government bonds seem to be taking fright and flight.

UK Gilt 3.5% January 2045

Using a modified duration of 13,5 years, the one-year return for this 20-year Gilt is equal to the start yield of 4.4% MINUS the capital loss which is around 13.5% (1% increase in yields times 13.5 years modified duration) = MINUS 9.1%

Yikes!

For a US based investor, the US$/£ rate has also moved a few percent against, so any currency unhedged investment has had that loss increased to around -11%.

The global capital markets are not fooled by discal suicide by any nation – including the UK.

Expect a sovereign credit downgrade any day now. The UK barely has enough discretionary income from taxation left over to service its 3 trillion-pound debt, let alone the trillion pound spending plans of a bunch of socialist morons.

One has to wonder what impact this rise in yields has on UK pension funds that have not matched inflation linked pension liabilities and just has fixed coupon gilts! Rising inflation costs for its pension liabilities have increased and any fixed coupon gilt holdings intended to match these have tanked!

Don’t forget, in two years’ time, anyone that dies, forfeits 40% of their estate to the government! talk about a wealth grab – Marxists hate wealth, unless they can take it and waste it! I maintain that taxation is theft. Marxists think that property (and wealth) is theft!

Onwards!!!