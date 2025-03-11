For context, assuming that around 200 million doses have been administered in the UK and an injection fatality rate of 0.5 deaths per thousand doses, around 1 million Brits have been killed by the injections since their roll out 4 years ago.

This can be reconciled with the 232,000 dead with C19 present and the number of excess deaths in the UK that peaked up at 20% in 2021 before falling back to around the current 8-9%.

Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years

Given 531,000 deaths in 2019 and averaging the excess deaths at around 15%, this implies that UK excess deaths have totalled around 400,000 over the last five years - 320,000 excess deaths since the roll-out of the injections. Twice that for the vaxx damaged.

There are probably around double that 2 million who are disabled.

From here:

‘They lied, people died!’: Vax-injured Brits march in London to expose jab fallout - Rebel News

“On Sunday, dozens of Brits flooded the streets of London to demonstrate in solidarity with those injured and killed by the COVID vaccines.”

“People suffering from vaccine injuries have been entirely abandoned by the political and media elites, which used their power to coerce individuals to participate in this unprecedented and unethical medical experiment.”

May of th vaxx injured could not attend - the dead obviously cannot.

The “dead zone” is apparent with indicators like the number of people drawing long term sickness benefit up by 40% since the roll-out of the experimental injections.

Long term disability in the UK has increased by 40% since 2019 - long C19 or long vaxx or something else?

Even leading “right wing” social media sites are claiming that “British people are cheaters and lazy for falling sick.

There is a claim in the embedded video that the UK government has allocated £1.7 billion to compensate victims - but has spent a few million of that.

The C19 enquiry is greeted with derision by those interviewed in the embedded video.

Per Brave AI:

“The UK Government anticipated a £1.7 billion bill for injuries caused by the coronavirus vaccine, according to evidence presented to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.”

“… the Government estimated that the net benefits of vaccinating the population would be between £11 billion and £231 billion, significantly outweighing the potential costs.”

I can barely keep my sides from splitting!

The UK’s C19 enquiry has already cost over £100 million pounds and is a travesty of justice for the dead and wounded:

(100) UK C19 inquiry resumes after a six-month hiatus – it is shaping up to be one of the most expensive cover-ups in UK history – 95 million pounds so far

The entire handling of the scamdemic by the UK authorities was awful.

From 2020:

(100) An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

Or from here:

“UK deaths with C19 present in 2020 were around 93,300 for its 68 million people. A rate of 1.372/million of population.

Japan deaths with C19 present in 2020 were around 3,400 for its 124 million people. A rate of 27/million of population.”

Media blackout for the “dead zone” - the UK government hopes that all this talk will just fade to grey.

