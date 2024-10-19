From the 31:37 minute-mark here:

Climate Alarmist Education - The Climate Realism Show #131 (youtube.com)

“There are a couple big scientific standards that are pushing schools - one called the Next Generation science standards and that is now being used in 26 of the 50 states.

and for example, it says here that in Middle School - you're to teach that quote human activities such as the release of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels are major factors in the current rise in Earth's mean surface temperature.

and so, we have 26 states that have accepted this next Generation science standards 24 are opposing it primarily because of the issues with climate change “

Note that recent work:

(100) The earth is not warming and oceans are NOT boiling – so that would make UN Secretary General, Guterres, A LIAR (substack.com)

“Commenting on “New research published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment has found limited evidence for a significant warming surge since the 1970s.”

More than half a century of negligible warming. The subject matter is not science or information – it is a lie – propaganda from a Cult – being taught to impressionable kids that deserve the truth, not the lies of sycophants.

Let’s move on with the snippet from the video – from the 32:23-minute mark.

“ we also have another one called from the national academies of science called a framework for K-12 Science Education and for example it says here “by the end of grade five“ you're supposed to teach that if Earth's Global mean temperature continues to rise the lives of humans and other organisms will be affected in many ways

by the end of uh grade eight they're teaching human activities such as the release of greenhouse gases for burning fossil fuels are major factors in the current rise in Earth's means surface temperature global warming

and by the end of uh grade 12 high schools - I just lost that here but basically that says that well that the magnitudes of human impacts are greater than they have ever been so to our humans’ abilities to model predict and manage current and future impacts

basically, they think here that science and engineering can control earth's climate.

so unfortunately, this comes from some pretty big science organizations backed by the US government.

The kids are not being taught the counter to this faux science using the resources of the climate realism show and other affiliated websites that are sent to every science school in the country, mostly covered here:

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

Nor do they discuss the role of nature in controlling the level of CO2 in the atmosphere – all 0.04% of the CO2’s presence:

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem? (substack.com)

This is one example of the insidious and harmful nature of the indoctrination of kids. It seems an age ago when I posted this piece:

(100) In the same way that control is being assumed by those that do not have it, the Cult of Moloch manifests as a “third sector” in UK schools to provide dogma about sex and gender (substack.com)

“sometimes they produce the materials outside of the national jurisdiction so we'll find for example certain local education authorities using materials that have been taken from the United States and there is no oversight on the content of these materials and what we are finding is that advocacy groups are choosing uh you know their own pick and mix ideas of what children should or shouldn't know there's no oversight”

The inimitable Senator Kennedy has been all over this topic like a rash. Warch the first few minutes for the relevant segment but stick around for more of the good Senator’s erudition!

Warning, although allowable in some public and school libraries check this out. The power of librarians?

Sen. Kennedy Reads Content From Banned Books, Asking Who Decides on Appropriate School Books (youtube.com)

Note that the UN IPCC has not discussed or presented an analysis f the Hunga Tonga eruption or other more recent eruptions of Mounts Etna ad Stromboli or any others.

(100) Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM (substack.com)

There is the political indoctrination also.

From here:

Gutfeld! 10/18/24 (FULL LIVE) | FOX BREAKING NEWS TRUMP October 18, 2024 (youtube.com)

Skip to the 24-minute mark:

“24:12

“… everywhere not just the dating pool take a look at our schools California teacher allegedly held a mock election and rewarded Harris supporters’ kids with a pizza party.

“Libs of tik toc” obtained a phone call between a concerned parent and the teacher. take a listen, but here’s an extract from the transcript of the Gutfeld show.

Parent “you had told the class that whoever votes for Kamala will get a pizza party but those that don't will not be included in the pizza party for Harris “

Teacher “um yeah, I believe only one period five had a majority for Harris and I and I said and to follow that same spirit because the Democrats are more for feeding the hungry. free medical care uh for more services just pay higher taxes that I'll be willing to buy pizza for the class so the other classes, because they did not vote for um Harris, they're not going to get pizza yeah well they can they just do what the conservatives do which pay for yourself

Gutfeld: so, there's a pizza party just for the Kamala kids while those trumpy brats must be punished for holding a different belief.

The Gutfeld panel did not go too deep into the implications here.

1. The teacher is bribing kids to bote for Kamala. 2. The teacher is BOT teaching core skills (reading. writing, arithmetic etc. 3. The teacher is bribing (child “honeypot-ting” the kids – corrupting them. 4. The teacher is instilling “the welfare state” into kids – higher taxes, support a motoric socialist and get free pizza at the taxpayers’ expense. 5. Is the teacher acting on her own “initiative or the instruction of the State, or the teacher’s union or is this implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals? It seems to me that this is insidious “conditioning” of kids, not just to vote for Kamala, but to sacrifice education of children to promote a socialist dogma. “Do this thing and you will get a reward”. This excerpt was from a California school of course. It is a Marxist shit hole now and the kids have no way out of the swamp that has been created.

The Biden/Harris regime is a big supporter of this sort of lying propaganda. – and all this without going into ay depth on bathrooms and child abuse via transgender surgery.

Onwards!!!

