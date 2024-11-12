The “loony left” that is the kakistocracy of the UK Labour government implementing the global fascism centred around policies of the UN and the WEF continues unabated. Just as Biden and Harris are/were sock puppets for these two supranational “organisations”, so are the ruling Labour party ad the previous Conservative government. They implement global fascism – any leader of either party would do the same. I look forward to Trump dismantling this fascism in the US ad bringing about the necessary DEFLATION to the US to return prices to pre-scamdemic levels for energy and everything else like food and other essentials.

Despite securing just 20% of electoral support in the general election on 4 July 2024 and despite watching the UK spiral into industrial decline because of its “green” policies AND despite increasing doubting household electricity prices, the UK’s Labour government, led by the mental and physical midget, “Sir” Keir Starmer, is pushing ahead with plans to bankrupt the UK.

The solution to the UK’s energy needs is to use natural gas whilst nuclear energy is built up to replace it as much as possible. The UK has an abundant supply of natural gas that could last decades, if not centuries.

A smart government would investigate the huge mark-up on providing natural gas directly to households and businesses, and the cost of electricity generated from gas-fired power stations – instead it pursues an unnecessary, futile and ugly “renewable energy” solution that inflicts scientifically bankrupt. expensive, “green#” energy policies.

Here’s the arithmetic that reveals the price gouging of current natural gas supplies.- in the US as well as the UK – here’s a few articles o the price of natural gas compared to various other energy sources. I have put the maths out to the experts on social media energy podcasters and to the IEA – no reply from anyone – not even a polite “you are an idiot!”, let alone a “here’s where you are wrong”.

The bottom line s that a single natural gas futures contract costs under 3 bucks and contains the equivalent of 3,000 MWH of electricity from its specification of 10,000 mmBTU, where mm – “mille mille” = a million – so the contract is for 10 BILLION BTU.

Using natural gas to fire up the steam turbines that generate the electricity might lose two thirds of it, but that still leaves 3 bucks (2 pounds forty pence) for 1,000 MWH – compared to a household cost of close to 25 pence per kWh for households for electricity (that household bill includes electricity sourced from “renewables” and natural gas and other sources– a mix).

3 dollars or 2 pounds forty pence per 1,000 MWH compared to a UK household electricity charge with a mix of all sources of electricity of 25 pence per kWh.

The household electricity charge is equivalent to TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY POUNDS per MWH !!!

You would think that someone in an energy regulator (like the UK’s OFGEM) would be able to explain and precent that “anomaly” and stop the price gouging!

Maybe this source is not accurate, but check this out from here:

Russia natural gas prices, March 2024 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com

”Russia, March 2024: The price of natural gas is 0.006 U.S. Dollar per kWh for households and 0.007 U.S. Dollar per kWh for businesses. For comparison, the price of natural gas in the world in that month is 0.077 U.S. Dollar per kWh for households and 0.068 U.S. Dollar per kWh for businesses. These rates include all taxes, fees and other components of the gas bill. For households, the price was calculated using 30,000 kWh annual consumption. For businesses, the rate was based on consumption of 1,000,000 kWh per year. You can use the drop menu to switch between the two types of customers. The methodology of price collection is described on the about page.”

Russian gas supplied to households is one tenth the price charged for US households. Russia gas companies are hardly likely to operate more cheaply than US ones!

Similarly, if ay country is concerned about CO2 missions, they could simply plant some trees! Not only would careful forest management prevent forest fires, but the trees would absorb ay CO2 ABD provide lots of useful products for people to use and enjoy:

The UK could quadruple its tee coverage and become carbon neutral just by planting trees and creating whole ecosystems of animal and plant life – a whole “green” industry – employ tens of thousands of people and actually generating revenue!

! The 3 trillion trees on planet earth absorb twice as much CO2 as is emitted by man – so where is the increase in CO2 coming from? Maybe it’s from propaganda from a Cult?

Instead, we have the lunatics in charge of the asylum stating things like this, from here:

Starmer tells private sector to 'start paying their fair share' on global climate change

“The prime minister has encouraged companies to start spending money on global climate change as he heads to the COP summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.”

“Sir Keir added: "I will be making an argument powerfully that now is the time for the private sector to start paying their fair share in relation to these commitments.". Leave aside that other people will judge whether his argument is “powerful” – it is not for him to pre-determine, the reaction of others – there is no effing “climate crisis” requiring a useless ad unnecessary “net zero” response!

Even the premise of “a global average temperature” is garbage. The global average will lie between minimum and maximum temperature bands per region and is not a single temperature for the world. Any warming that occurs is coming from an increase in “average” temperatures in built-up areas OVERNIGHT, not during the day and the devices used to measure temperatures are non-existent, incorrectly situated and therefore “bogus”. It’s all about the Urba Heat Island (UHI) and bad data collection, monitoring and measurement into crap UN IPCC models.

More from the MSN article and the mental midget that is the UK Prime Minister (speaking from the totalitarian dictatorship of Azerbaijan hosting COP29).

“Sir Keir and the government want to take advantage of the surge in green investment as part of their economic growth strategy. He told reporters he has been clear the "climate challenge" is a "huge opportunity for the UK if we get it right".

There is no “surge” in “green investment” that is not a direct result of this and the previous government’s distortion of the “market” with subsidies, regulations and taxation. It is a false, corrupted and fraudulent energy market.

There is no “climate challenge” to face. Any changes can be incrementally solved with sound policy – not this Cult like behaviour, based on fake science and lies,

There’s more:

“"That is why we have made it one of our missions to have clean power by 2030, and if you look at the inward investment that we have triggered in the last four months, a huge amount of that is on renewables - that is where global investors want to put their investment.”

Yes, the parasites ad vultures are swarming to the UK taxpayer funded fraud, with the moronic UK Labour party handing out subsidies like confetti.

Not a Starmer quote, but here is an example of the corrupt logic from the article:

One report suggested the "green economy" grew by 9% last year, while the rest of the UK stagnated, and business urged a pro-green industrial strategy.

It is scandalous that the authors of this report get away with this shameless Cult propaganda. The ”green” policies are CANNIBALISIG the productive sector. Were there o government interference, the productive sector would be growing by – the squandering of taxpayer dollars is CAUSING a decline in activity (as intended) – ask Germany how that is working out, economically ad politically!

Kakistocratic mental midgets, representing a fifth of the electorate continue to conspire to inflict ever more expensive hikes in energy costs for everyone, when the solutions to reduce energy prices ad solve ay concerns about “emissions” for the non-existent “climate crisis#” are obvious and cheap.

Onwards!!!

