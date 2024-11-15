Film buffs and lovers of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings will recall this image from the Two Towers:

The Ents destroyed that by breaking a dam and flooding it – reducing Saruman to vagrant status.

In a complete perversion of Tolkien’s “green” protest of the industrialization for nefarious purposes in Middle Earth, we now have this.

Here is a before and after comparison of a solar panel plantation:

To this:

And this bird cemetery for onshore wind:

And this killing field for whales for offshore wind turbines:

Whales are the most visible and iconic casualties of the 70-storey tall wind turbine monstrosities. Also killed are dolphins, porpoises and sharks – whilst shoals of fish are driven off their feeding grounds by the offshore wind turbine plantations.

The only reason that solar panels (and wind turbines) are being built is because of massive taxpayer funded subsidies paid by governments to operators of these “land rapes”. Taxpayers are then charged ever higher electricity prices because wind and solar are horribly expensive generators of electricity, especially compared to natural gas.

Wind ad solar are the (sinking) flagships of the “transition” to electricity generated by renewables. These sinking flagships remove CO2 absorbing natural forests and grasslands and, instead, blanket huge areas with toxic materials that produce expensive electricity.

Please check out this article from Irina Slav about how the Czech government has “run out of other people’s money” to provide the subsides that keep the solar “industry” afloat in the Czech Republic. The “industry” cannot survive without constant taxpayer money to keep the sinking ship afloat.

Side note: This article contains this table, comparing the energy content of different fuels and their prices:

Reconciling US household energy costs with “raw material” wholesale costs – US households could/should be paying almost nothing for natural gas – “renewables” are “de facto” price-gouging mechanisms

I have bee seeking help from experts, anywhere, who can explain how a single natural gas futures contract for 10,000 mmBTU (10 billion BTU) has the electricity equivalent of 3,000 MWH, whilst US households have to pay an average of 15 dollars per KWh for electricity! Thousands of times the price! Producing electricity using gas powered steam turbines may lose two thirds of the electricity content of the natural gas (no loss for direct natural gas into households!), but that still means 1 MWH for under 3 bucks compared to `15 bucks per KWh for households! What a rip-off!

Fun fact: “Turbine blades can reach speeds of up to 180mph at their tip and are subject to immense aerodynamic, inertial, and gyroscopic loads”.

No wonder wild endangered birds, bats and bees are being killed in their millions.

Back to the images.

The construction of the solar panels and wind turbines requires all sorts of materials.

This is for solar panels:

· Aluminum Alloy Frames · Silicon Gel · Tempered Glass · EVA Encapsulation Film · Photovoltaic Welding Tape

According to Brave AI, boron. silver and phosphorus are also used.

For wind turbines, lots of detail here:

Brave AI summarizes it like this:

Steel: The primary material used in wind turbines, accounting for 66-79% of the total turbine mass. Steel is used in the tower, foundation, and some components of the nacelle.

1. Fiberglass: A composite material used for wind turbine blades, accounting for 11-16% of the total turbine mass. Fiberglass is used in combination with resin and other materials to create the blade’s structure. 2. Iron or Cast Iron: Used in various components, such as the generator, gearbox, and other mechanical parts, accounting for 5-17% of the total turbine mass. 3. Copper: Used in electrical components, such as wiring and connections, accounting for approximately 1% of the total turbine mass. 4. Aluminum: Used in some components, such as the nacelle and tower, accounting for up to 2% of the total turbine mass. 5. Resin: A polymer material used to bind fiberglass and other materials together in the blade’s composite structure. 6. Epoxy: A thermostable polymer used as a coating for the fiberglass beam in the blade’s manufacturing process. 7. Carbon Fiber: Used in some high-performance wind turbine blades, particularly those designed for larger turbines or those operating in extreme conditions.

Many of the raw materials for construction of these devices is from Africa and South America.

Here is an image of a boron mine in California.

And here’s an image of a copper mine, somewhere else in the world:

And an aluminium mine:

And cobalt mining:

Now all this mining was going on before the fake markets subsided by western governments stealing taxpayers’ funds for the “transition” to “net zero” – BUT – the demand for these raw materials has increased exponentially over the last few decades and will continue to do so. Raping the planet of scarce resources and creating massive scars on the earth’s surface.

NIMBY, right?

All because of “cow farts” and an insatiable lust to destroy nature ad all its inhabitants. The Cult of Moloch.

All based on false temperature readings and fake science.

Without CO2, everything dies – the more CO2 the more life there is.

The Cult of Moloch hates CO2- that’s all you need to know.

Water vapour is far more abundant in the atmosphere and has been severely impacted by natural events like this one:

Anyone hear a peep out of the UN IPCC about the impact on the climate (or more accurately – the weather) of this eruption over the last two years? Probably because it is untaxable!

What kind of bastard wants to destroy what removes CO2, deprives us of food and the wood that provides the shelter and material for house frames, furniture and shelving – to replace it with plastic and metal that supposedly contributes to “global warming” and open cast mining of the earths’ ever scarcer “bounty”?

Here is what it looks like:

The “vision” s to force everyone off a land covered in wind and solar devices, crammed into 15-minute cities, eating bugs.

Onwards!!!

