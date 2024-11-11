Whilst watching the Remembrance Day parade on Sunday, 10 November 2024, at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, I thought about those that in all wars, especially the Great War, World War II and other wars.

Then I thought of the dead killed by the modern equivalent of the Nazi party, the blatant fascism of “public/private” partnerships being pushed by the UN, WHO, WEF and embraced by practically every national government across the world.

A new global equivalent of the Nazi party of World War 2, replete with “papers, please” national health passports and ID’s, quarantine camps, no autopsies overseen by sole arbiters of cause of death – medics in white coats- and cremations of the dead to hide evidence of criminality, lockdowns, quarantine camps for the unvaxxed, masking, and mandated injections of experimental poisons – now revealed to be a military operation run via NATO and the US DoD.

Sasha Latypova has been all over the military aspects like a rash since day one – along with Catherine Austin-Fitts.

Global fascism by an unelected elite. with billionaires like Gates, Soros, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Wellcome Trust to name a few. The WEF bragging about how it had planted its operatives into the national governments of the world – especially Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

England and Wales suffered from the modern-day equivalent of the holocaust of World War 2. All political parties are intent on hiding the modern-day holocaust as it proves they are in partnership and colluding with the modern-day Nazi’s pushing fascism (public/private partnerships) and population domination and control.

“One size fits all” and people/individuals have no special rights and are not a significant concern.

Here, I posted a few articles on the registered deaths in the UK, like this one:

Data doodling – Registered deaths in England and Wales (excludes Scotland and Northern Ireland) by year and month from 2020 to 2023 – benchmarked against 2015-2019 death rates

It has this table for registered deaths in England and Wales over the last 9 calendar years:

These numbers are not adjusted for any “normalizing” statistical techniques, like an aging population, or illegal immigration. There are netter methods to adjust for population growth (births less deaths, and large numbers of immigrant beggars).

You can see the death rates per million for each year – around 9,000 deaths per million prior to the scamdemic ad over 10 for 2020 (the Midazolam + morphed year) and between 9,500 and 9,800 for the “experimental injection“ years.

We ca construct this table for the “extra” deaths compared to the 2015-2019 average.

From the table, in 2020, 1,199 more people per million died compared to the average number of deaths over 2015 to 2019.

In 2023, an extra 580 people per million were still dying compared to the 2015-2019 average.

All up, 224, 470 more people died over the 2020 to 2023 calendar years (inclusive).

The 2024 calendar year is about to end. The extra deaths are highly likely to take the number of extra deaths for England and Wales above a quarter of a million.

I think we need a C19 memorial n Whitehall to commemorate these extra deaths.

I have done similar analyses for the US and New Zealand. It’s easy enough to do, though India with its 1.4 billion people does not produce accurate records for registered deaths.

Here’s a narrative for deaths in India over the scamdemic period.

From Brave AI:

Based on available data, here is a summary of registered deaths in India by calendar year since 2015:

· 2015: The total number of deaths in India was approximately 9,421,000. · 2016: The total number of deaths increased to around 9,734,000. · 2017: The number of deaths rose to approximately 10,144,000. · 2018: The total number of deaths reached around 10,444,000. · 2019: The number of deaths increased to approximately 10,744,000. · 2020: The total number of deaths attained a value of 12,555,000. · 2021: The number of deaths in India reached a record high of 14,912,558.

Quit the leap in deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of the Astra Zeneca concoction – withdrawn in Europe after a disastrous launch after just 6 months in 2021! – licensed to the Serum Institute.

Umbers for India are perennially problematic.

Here’s some numbers for 2022 and 2023.

According to this site there were 14,596.884 and 13,857,688 people that died in 2022 and 2023:

But the same site posts 10.3 million deaths for 2020 and 15.6 million for 2021!

Perhaps an Indian subscriber has access to better quality data.

Compiling data for each country would be a task best suited to the likes of OurWorldinData, though this seems to be a “bridge too far” for it. The task is certainly above the capacity of my small screen laptop!

Away, I suggest we create a multi-denominational GLOBAL religious day for the tens of millions of dead, killed by the scamdemic.

Maybe for 3 pm om each 3rd of March – with three minutes of silence.

We do not need to point fingers on that day, simply acknowledge the dead.

Of course, there is a burning need for compensation/reparations for the vaxx damaged. This should not be taxpayer funded. It should be funded by the break-up of assets of Pfizer, Moderna ad AstraZeneca and a 50% cut in the US Defence budget

Onwards!!!

