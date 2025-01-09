Before proceeding, I apologise to subscribers whose emails may have been garbled over the last week or so. Hopefully. By using an old MS Word document template, the issue is resolved. Also hopefully, subscribers can access the (almost) 5,000 articles and cross-posts, I have published since August 2022 by visiting my home SubStack page here:

Melbourne police forced three Australian jews to move 100 yards away from a coffee shop where they were having a coffee “for their own protection” because weekly protests against Israel were taking place close by, and their coffee drinking could result in violence.

The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne has been “off limits” to all residents of Melbourne for over a year – but especially to Jews.

From here, a Jewish Australian who visited the CBD on a Sunday also stated that Jews in predominantly Jewish suburbs have been assaulted and told to leave, and synagogues have been firebombed,

WATCH: Jews BANNED from city EVERY Sunday 'for their own protection' - Rebel News

“… the police issued a move-on order, instructing the group to leave the area "for their own safety." They were told to move 100m from the Starbucks and not return for two hours. “It’s a lawful order,” the police said, with Yaacov expressing disbelief over the situation.”

A “lawful order” that enforces apartheid and civil liberties.

The Melbourne CBD would be relatively deserted on a Sunday, by its nature of being a business district, but Starbucks would be hoping for traffic – and not just from protesters!

Melbourne police are notorious for enforcing crackdown on freedoms such as those pesky civil liberties– you will recall the riot police employed to disperse C19 lockdown protests.

Covid: Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters - BBC News

Any correlation with protests, globally, in major cities and universities by supporters of Islam is purely coincidental! These are not antisemitic protesters and are not supporters of Iran and sympathisers with Iran’s hatred of the US and its western allies.

Out of interest, from Brave AI:

“In the first two months of 2023, attacks on U.S. synagogues increased by 71.4% compared to the same period in 2022. This includes incidents involving threats of violence, vandalism, and hateful language or conduct. Additionally, in 2023, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 140% increase in antisemitic incidents, with a significant spike following the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, leading to over 8,873 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism.

Germany : In October 2023, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Skoblo Synagogue and Education Center in Berlin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, stating that antisemitism has no place in Germany.

France : Following the Hamas attack on Israel, French police arrested 10 individuals in connection with 20 antisemitic incidents, including threats to synagogues and Jewish businesses. The French interior minister announced reinforced security measures at 400 Jewish gathering places.

Spain : The Spanish interior ministry bolstered police surveillance around synagogues and Jewish landmarks after the Hamas attack on Israel. Demonstrations against Israeli airstrikes took place in Madrid, with concerns about increased antisemitism.

United Kingdom: The Community Security Trust (CST) reported a significant increase in antisemitic abuse and threats following the Hamas attack, with incidents running at roughly triple the normal rate. Mayor Sadiq Khan of London condemned the incidents and assured Jewish Londoners of support.

These are a continuation of decades long attacks, especially in the EU.

Not just attacks on Jews:

“Christians in the Middle East have faced numerous attacks and persecutions, particularly in recent years. These attacks include massacres, forced conversions, rape, sexual slavery, and the destruction of historical sites, churches, and other places of worship. The Islamic State (ISIL) has been a significant perpetrator of these acts, targeting Christians in Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Libya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

In Iraq, the number of Christians has fallen drastically from 1.2 million in 2011 to 120,000 in 2024, largely due to persecution by Islamic terrorists. In Syria, the number of Christians has dropped from 1.5 million to 300,000 over the same period. The situation has been exacerbated by the Syrian civil war and its spillover effects.”

Let’s pray that the world does not erupt into sectarian violence as it did in Northern Ireland during the “troubles” between Protestants and Catholics.

History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes.

Battle of Tours - Wikipedia

“What is clear is that [Tours-Poitiers] marked a general continuance of the successful defence of Europe, (from the Muslims). Flush from the victory at Tours, Charles Martel went on to clear southern France from Islamic attackers for decades, unify the warring kingdoms into the foundations of the Carolingian Empire, and ensure ready and reliable troops from local estates.”

