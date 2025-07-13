As we take a look back into quarter 2 of 2023, it’s clear that the third quarter that year has been one of both significant challenges and transformative opportunities across multiple sectors. From the evolving economic landscape to the rise of emerging trends, Q2 provided a unique lens through which to evaluate the ongoing shifts that continue to shape our world. In this review, we’ll explore the key events, changes, and developments from the three months within Q2 2023, offering insights into how they might influence future topics to come.

Please see articles links below to recap some of the best moments:

1) (100) Where to buy the Augmented NAC that eliminates 99.8% of spike protein and 60% of associated clots

If Rachel Maddow can make ridiculous claims about the efficacy of the C19 shots, I can provide some detail on where to buy the treatment to get rid of the spike proteins the shots generate!

1) (100) EU court determines that those administering the C19 injections are liable for all deaths and harms caused

In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Justice has ruled that medics who injected people with the toxic experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections are liable for all deaths and harms caused.

2) (100) Eugenicists operating in the USDA and CDC - using the “models” developed by the UK’s Imperial College that started the C19 scamdemic - Neil Ferguson - have slaughtered a third of the US chicken flock

Eugenicists operating in the USDA and CDC - using the “models” developed by the UK’s Imperial College that started the C19 scamdemic - Neil Ferguson - have slaughtered a third of the US chicken flock

3) (100) The Giant Injection in the Room - Estimates of the Dead

The need to impose ANY restrictions for ANY reason is falling away. Pity the WHO is so behind the times that it has NOT lifted its classification of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC, pronounced FAKE).

4) (100) Miriam Grossman talks powerfully with Dr. J.P. about the forgotten victims of the transgender cult – the parents and extended family

The parents were in tears that someone had acknowledged the stress, grief and loneliness they had suffered because no-one acknowledged these aspects and they were afraid to speak out because of the possible hate they would receive from outside the family and friends and any impacrt on their children.

5) (100) More “less bad news” - in the last week, 45 Americans were reported dead (amongst 67 reported to the US from around the world) – “NOBODY WANTS THE STEENKING VACCINES”

US Deaths reported to VAERS rose by “only” 45 to 17,478 (amongst an increase of 67 to 35,219 reported into the US from around the world).

6) (100) Denis Rancourt – there was no C19 respiratory disease, hospital protocols killed people, withholding anti-biotics from the poor killed people – 13 million dead globally, 330,000 in the US

H/t Dan Fournier his article covering the full 12 hours of proceedings of the National Citizens Enquiry on May 11, Day 1, Quebec here…

Over the course of the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis has sparked endless discussions about its far-reaching impact on public health, the economy, and society at large. A collection of Substack articles over the past years has provided an insightful, multi-faceted view of this global event, offering personal reflections, scientific data, and analyses of how the world has responded and adapted to the virus.

