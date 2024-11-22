Here’s a reminder of how the psy-op started. It came from the US DoD, WHO and leading medical journals.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, the case fatality rate for COVID-19 was stated to be around 3.4% by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “

“A study published in JAMA (February 7, 2020) reporting a CFR of 4.3% among hospitalized patients.

A study published in The Lancet (January 24, 2020) estimating a CFR of less than 5% for the 2019-nCoV outbreak.”

Over the last give years, there have been 700 million cases, and 7 million deaths “diagnosed” with the bogus RT-PCR and lateral flow tests. Probably 90% of deaths diagnosed with SARS-COV2 “present” were NOT the CAUSE of death, perhaps a contributing factor amongst 2-6 existing co-morbidities/

The implication is that there were NOT 700 million “cases” and 7 million deaths – but just 63 million global “cases” – probably of influenzas like illnesses and pneumonia – and 630,000 deaths over FIVE YEARS!!!! Out of 62 million deaths a year globally.

A scam.

Other factors contributing to the psy-op came from videos like this one from China. 25 million people in Shanghai under lockdown.

Locked Down Shanghai Residents Scream From Apartments

Skip to the 45-second mark for the screaming.

Or headlines like this one from a fully paid-up member of the “Trusted News Initiative” propaganda cartel.:

Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim - BBC News

Whist listening to VSRF with John Beaudoin last night, I was struck by Steve Kirsch’s wish for data that contrasted sharply with John Beaudoin’s desire to identify individual circumstances around each death.

I think many of us realise that the treatment protocols implemented in early 2020, represented an attempt “stop the spread”. Medics were to be protected at all costs – no infected people allowed in hospitals until death was near – when they were put on ventilators that prevented their exhalations infecting anyone else. Then in the UK and US, they were put on the C19 equivalent of the outlawed “Liverpool Pathway” and MAiD – on an involuntary basis, using drugs like Remdesivir, Midazolam and morphine.

All contraindicated for respiratory conditions but recommended for death protocols by health “authorities”.

Then, the bodies were cremated, to prevent any infection after death – and autopsies.

Some jurisdictions were more diligent than others in applying this “death protocol”. The UK and New York City stand out.

I emailed the relevant MP with the data relevant to his local district, taken from here:

An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

Here is an article in early 2020 on deaths in NYC.

(100) So, what actually happened in NYC over the 11 weeks spanning April 2020?

Suffice to say, the response to C19 in NYC was even more severe than the Spanish Flu and was not replicated anywhere else in the US.

It does not help when cases are successfully brought that prove the use of, say, Remdesivir were the cause of unnecessary and cruel death, - settlements are “secret”.

Moody blues – despite the ray of hope that Trump brings for the future, the crimes of the past go unremarked and unprosecuted.

“The lawsuits resulted in settlements and judgments against the three hospitals. While specific details of the settlements are not publicly disclosed, the attorneys claimed success in holding the hospitals accountable for their alleged actions. The lawsuits aimed to raise awareness about the potential dangers of Remdesivir and promote transparency in medical treatment decisions.”

Over the last few years, I have posted many articles about extra deaths – rudimentary statistics.

Top-down:

Excess deaths for multiple countries for 2023 – New Zealand and Australia top the list of excess deaths at 14% SO FAR - nothing remarkable for Hungary, Italy or Poland – UK at 9%, US at 8% SO FAR

For the US:

The US saw more than half a million EXTRA deaths in each of 2020, 2021 and 2022. There are tens of millions more injuries AND a trail of evidence - if only the police or Feds would investigate

For Japan:

Japan - land of the setting sun – soon to open for migrants from the West with a little money?

For Germany:

Correlation = Causation - German study finds excess mortality normal 2020, 2x normal 2021 – and 4x normal in 2022 – Implies >500,000 US "deaths by healer" in 2020 - then injections start in April 2021

For New Zealand – which is a great sample for other countries.

NZ extra (not excess) deaths v 2015-2019 average for 2020, 2021, 2022 and to September 2023 by five year age cohort and gender = NZ extra deaths occurred in the over 70 year old’s

The templates for extra deaths are available foe each country from their statistics departments, The Philippines has an ongoing Parliamentary enquiry that uses similar methodology.

Ow, there are more and more younger people dying who have never died in such numbers before. The numbers of organ and circulatory conditions are exploding into the hundreds of millions worldwide.

Many have compiled analyses at the global level (Denis Rancourt) for mortality. Some have attempted to attribute deaths by cause (Ethical Skeptic).

There are thousands of law cases globally. Almost all cases involving harms and deaths are dismissed without hearing any evidence. Religious exemptions are increasingly being granted but not so many exemptions because people think the experimental injections are too risky and are poisonous.

Remember the Chinese set the West the sequence of the poison – they did not recommend that the instructions to create this sequence be injected in everyone -indeed, they chose a “traditional” vaccine methodology. The idiotic and stupid West decided to inject people with the very poison causing the C19 disease!

So, there’s a sample of the sorts of statistics employed.

The “spike protein” has been dissected to the last atom, as have the contaminants and adulterations arising from the manufacturing process.

And yet, despite plenty of analytics we have no cure. Just like AIDS and every other disease.

The US government has spent a billion bucks on a cure for “long covid” and has nothing to show for it.

Which brings us to the “personal” aspect of the scamdemic.

Millions upon millions of people have bee killed by medics administering deadly protocols for the self-preservation of medics. Hundreds of millions are carrying injuries and wounds, knowingly or unknowingly.

“One death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic” is attributed to either Kurt Tucholsky or Stalin, take your pick.

We are faced with the legal need to prove intent to harm or kill on a pre-meditated basis where no death was imminent in the near future.

Otherwise, the medic is judge, jury and executioner of a death protocol with no second opinion or legal recourse.

The C19 epidemic was a scam – those killed by treatment protocols were murdered, but how can this be brought to trial? And successfully prosecuted?

The same applies for injuries caused by medical treatments like Remdesivir and the experimental c19 injections.

The Journal of Patient Safety estimates that up to 440,000 deaths each year can be attributed to medical errors, injuries, accidents, and infections in the US.

How many more over the last five years? Half a million more each year?

A medical death is an intensely personal event, so is an injury from a treatment protocol.

It would have to be shown that the medic knew or should have know that the treatment was deadly or likely to cause injury beyond any possible “benefit”, let alone cure.

The people that designed the protocols – the FDA, CDC and WHO are responsible. The WHO has immunity from any prosecution in any country.

Health regulators and health “authorities” and specific individuals within them are responsible for “negligent genocide” ay best or simple “genocide” at worst.

Every individual slaughtered by these butchers had remaining life removed from them, the chance for joy and happiness, removed.

We can quibble about the significance of “Life Years Lost” and “Quality Life Years Lost”, but the fact remains that medics, health “authorities” and politicians have no legal, moral, ethical or scientific right to remove these years, or even days or minutes.

The cases brought in any jurisdiction must contain evidence from the jurisdiction that is personal – whether that is to a court or to an enquiry, to be credible and have “standing”.

Statistics help but must be put in the context of deaths and injuries per each discrete jurisdictional authority. People killed and injured must be represented, individually, with their case place I the context of jurisdictional and national statistics.

Otherwise, its apartment lockdowns, quarantine camps, and “Welcome to the Borg, you will be assimilated, resistance is futile”, in a “One size fits all” socialist state will be implemented. One that places you in a queue to be food rationed and where you can be terminated when you become a “useless eater”.

“Make America, and the World, Healthy Again”.

Oe last thought – place all this in the context of the UN policies for “net zero” and “One Health” in their “Sustainable Development Goals” – developed by ignorant and moronic bureaucrats chattering in “focus groups”.

These UN policies have resulted in the slaughter of millions of birds, bees, bats, whales, dolphins, sharks, fish and the destruction of wildlife in order to erect hugely expensive wind and solar monstrosities that produce massively expensive electricity – at five times the cost of plentiful hydrocarbon fuel sources that do not harm nature to anything like the same degree as “green” energy devices

Onwards!!!

