Peter’s Newsletter

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
FYI – ICAN Obtains New Detailed Patient Data from Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
Posted in full from here:
  
Peter Halligan
1
From the YCMTSU files - WHO tells dirty Brits to wash their hands ad wash their towels in hot water – just in case a “dirty person” touches…
In a breathtaking and condescending notification, the European regional director of the WHO tells Brits to stop their dirty habits.
  
Peter Halligan
1
Is monkey pox (mpox) an STI (sexually transmitted infection? If so, why aren’t Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Syphilis public health…
From here:
  
Peter Halligan
6
UN Is Accelerating The Three Outcome Documents For The Summit Of The Future, Namely The Pact For The Future; The Declaration On Future…
Is there anyway to accelerate putting the brakes on?
Published on Interest of Justice  
SAVE THE DATE: OMNIWAR SYMPOSIUM, SEPTEMBER 21, 9am-2pm EST
Speakers: David A. Hughes, Patrick Wood, Daniel Broudy, Lissa Johnson. Moderator: Catherine Austin Fitts
Published on David A. Hughes  
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces that he is suspending his U.S. presidential campaign
Published on The Canadian Independent  
1:41
New study estimates that just 63 out of 1,500 climate policy interventions had any impact on emissions! All done with disregard for the…
As you read this, think about the tens of trillions of dollars already spent and the tens of trillions about to be spent on “net zero” policies that…
  
Peter Halligan
Georgia moves to require reconciliation of ballots with voter IDs before certification of precinct election results
From here:
  
Peter Halligan
JUST IN: Australian Government blocks Covid inquiry 'with teeth'
Once again, Labor characterised its foes as 'conspiracy theorists', 'cranks,' 'kooks' and 'far right extremists' rather than engaging in rational debate
Published on Dystopian Down Under  
Official Gov't Docs Prove Brigitte Macron Is a Male Pedophile - Media Blackout
DADDY ISSUES
Published on ForbiddenNews Substack  
Nanotechnology in food - as with GMO foods, is the intent to improve the yield of the human race and “standardise” its appearance? plus…
We have become familiar with the use of the term “lipid nanoparticles” in the experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injection.
  
Peter Halligan
4
ICYMI - Kamala Harris# (or the DBC’s) “Compliance Manager” tells O’Keefe undercover colleague, (Schweizer?), “She has never accomplished…
From here:
  
Peter Halligan
1
© 2024 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture